India can rank among top three in global AI race, says Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): India has the potential to become one of the top three countries in the world in different aspects of artificial intelligence (AI), driven by its strong developer ecosystem and growing focus on applications, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and chairman of Axilor Ventures.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Gopalakrishnan emphasised that the true impact of AI will be determined by the applications built and deployed using the technology.

"I believe that we can become the top three in the world in different aspects of AI. The impact of AI will be through the applications that we deploy using AI. India is a huge country with a large number of applications and a large number of developers," he said.

He highlighted that India's scale, combined with its vast pool of developers, provides a unique advantage in leveraging AI technologies.

According to him, India has the potential to emerge as a global leader particularly at the application level, where AI solutions are implemented to solve real-world problems.

"At the application level, India can actually become number one," Gopalakrishnan said, underlining the country's strength in building and deploying AI-driven solutions.

He also pointed to ongoing efforts in India to develop advanced AI systems, including multi-modal and multi-lingual models. These models are significantly different from English-only models and are designed to cater to diverse languages and use cases, reflecting India's linguistic diversity and technological ambition.

"When it comes to large language models, we are developing multi-modal, multi-lingual models, very different from English-only models," he said.

Gopalakrishnan further stressed the importance of investing in research and innovation, particularly in the area of low-power computing. He noted that advancements in low-power computing will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of processors, which will drive future AI development.

"When I think about the future, I strongly believe that we have to look at low-power computing, and by investing in research in low-power computing, we can create the next generation of processors, which will drive AI," he added.

He also said that hosting discussions and summits on AI in India will strengthen the country's position in the global AI ecosystem. Bringing global conversations on AI to India will help shape the direction of future technologies and unlock new opportunities.

"By bringing the discussion to India on the direction of AI, the future of AI, and the opportunity that AI provides, I believe that India's role in the AI world will only increase," he said. (ANI)

