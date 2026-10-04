India, Canada begin 5th round of comprehensive trade agreement talks

India and Canada will begin the fifth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Ottawa on October 5, with both sides aiming to conclude the pact by the end of 2026, an official said.

The five-day talks are scheduled to conclude on October 9. The fourth round of negotiations was held in New Delhi and concluded on September 18. Talks have gained momentum as both sides seek to wrap up the negotiations by the end of the year.

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The discussions assume significance as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit Canada in December.

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Canada’s Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is also scheduled to visit New Delhi later this month with a delegation of 300 business representatives. Sidhu met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai last month to review the progress of the negotiations.

A CEPA is a type of free trade agreement under which countries substantially reduce or eliminate customs duties on a wide range of goods traded between them. Such agreements also seek to facilitate the movement of skilled professionals and promote investment.

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India and Canada began negotiations for the proposed agreement in 2015 and held more than six rounds of talks between 2015 and 2017 before the process was suspended.

In March 2022, the two countries resumed negotiations for an interim trade agreement, formally known as the Early Progress Trade Agreement.

However, Canada suspended the talks again in 2023 after diplomatic ties deteriorated following allegations by then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of a possible Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegation as “preposterous”.

Formal negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement resumed after the two countries agreed in November 2025 to restart the process. The renewed momentum in bilateral ties followed a meeting between Modi and Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, in June last year.

Bilateral trade in goods between India and Canada declined 8.23 per cent to USD 7.95 billion in 2025-26 from USD 8.7 billion in 2024-25.

India’s exports to Canada, however, rose 10.63 per cent to USD 4.67 billion in 2025-26, while imports from Canada fell 26.14 per cent to USD 3.28 billion.

Canada is home to around 2.9 million people of Indian origin and more than 427,000 Indian students.

India’s major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude oil.