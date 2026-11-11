India, Canada step up efforts to advance comprehensive trade pact

India and Canada on Wednesday discussed about advancing negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA), intended to enhance mutual trade and investment.

Discussions took place between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Maninder Sidhu, the visiting Minister of International Trade of Canada, who is heading a Canadian delegation.

In a social media post, Goyal wrote, “Both sides discussed advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and strengthening our bilateral economic ties”.

The two ministers discussed the significance of a fair and advantageous agreement that provides substantial market access, uses the strengths of both economies, and fosters new trade and investment opportunities.

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“Reaffirmed our shared commitment to taking the India-Canada economic partnership to new heights, with CEPA serving as a catalyst for deeper commercial engagement and shared prosperity,” Goyal said.

The proposed agreement seeks to reduce trade barriers and improve market access for enterprises operating across both jurisdictions. According to government data, bilateral trade in goods between India and Canada declined 8.23 per cent to USD 7.95 billion in 2025-26 from USD 8.7 billion in 2024-25.

India’s exports to Canada, however, rose 10.63 per cent to USD 4.67 billion in 2025-26, while imports from Canada fell 26.14 per cent to USD 3.28 billion.

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Canada is home to around 2.9 million people of Indian origin and more than 427,000 Indian students.

India’s major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude oil.