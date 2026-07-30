India could become energy exporter in couple of years, Germany may buy green hydrogen: Envoy

New Delhi, [India] July 30 (ANI): Germany will import green hydrogen from India in the coming years, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann said on Thursday, noting that India could emerge as an energy exporter. He identified renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and the proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as key areas that could drive future bilateral economic cooperation.

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"I think India in a couple of years will be an energy exporter... I think Germany might be a country that is a client of this green hydrogen in the future," Ackermann said at the Indo-German Industries Dialogue organised by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce.

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Terming renewable energy a strategic pillar of India-Germany ties, Ackermann said both countries were working to deepen cooperation in hydrogen technologies.

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"I understand that our ministry now is working together with India on hydrogen in a very concrete way," he said.

Recalling his visit to the Adani Group's renewable energy project in Kutch, Gujarat, the Ambassador said he was impressed by the scale of India's solar and wind energy generation and its plans for green hydrogen.

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"They created there the incredible amount of electricity they can generate through this solar and wind field. They have very ambitious plans about green hydrogen," he said.

Ackermann also highlighted the MoU between ThyssenKrupp and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to advance the localisation of alkaline water electrolyzer technology.

"It's very, very important to combine electrolysis technology with strong local engineering and manufacturing to support implementation of green hydrogen projects," he said.

AI, semiconductors, digital manufacturing and Industry 5.0 would form another major area of cooperation, he said, as the two countries seek to build technology partnerships and new value chains.

"We are in the midst of transforming production and creating entirely new value chains and new jobs," Ackermann said.

Referring to the AI Summit held in New Delhi earlier this year, he said India and Germany had agreed to deepen digital cooperation and launched a bilateral AI pact aimed at combining India's AI and software capabilities with Germany's industrial strengths. The initiative also seeks to improve market access for startups and small and medium enterprises, diversify supply chains and promote responsible AI development.

On trade, Ackermann termed the proposed India-EU FTA "maybe the biggest game changer for German businesses in India" and expressed hope that it would be signed by the end of this year and implemented in the first half of next year.

Responding to a question from ANI on the sidelines of the event, Ackermann said Germany remained optimistic about bilateral trade ties, noting that it is India's largest trading partner in Europe, with annual trade exceeding USD 50 billion. He said the FTA could boost German business engagement and investment in India.

On the proposed submarine deal, Ackermann said, "I am very hopeful and confident that it will be signed very soon, in the next month maybe." He also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "extremely forthcoming" and "extremely engaged" partner, saying, "We see the Prime Minister as a very strong friend of Germany." (ANI)

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