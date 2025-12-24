India Debuts National Pavilion at TradeChina Fair - Toy Association of India Leads 20+ Exhibitors to a Global Stage

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 24: In a landmark moment for India's toy industry, the Toy Association of India (TAI) has, for the first time, led a delegation of 20+ Indian toy and allied manufacturing companies to the prestigious TradeChina Fair, marking a powerful entry into one of the world's largest sourcing platforms for toys.

Advertisement

The event, now in its 19th edition with over 3,000 Chinese exhibitors, witnessed a historic development this year -- the establishment of the first-ever India Pavilion, conceptualised and executed by 3W Group India, an international events and exhibitions company, in strategic collaboration with the Toy Association of India.

Advertisement

In a proud moment for the Indian toy fraternity, the India Pavilion was formally inaugurated by Mr. B.G. Krishnan, Consul (Economic, Trade & Commerce), Consulate General of India, Dubai.

The presence of the Indian flag at a dominant international sourcing platform was described by industry leaders as an emotional and transformative moment, signalling India's strategic intent to expand toy exports.

Advertisement

World buyers, sourcing groups and design houses acknowledged the diversity and quality of India's offerings, with many recognising India as a credible alternative in global toy supply chains across eco-friendly, educational, wooden, plastic, plush and electronic toys.

Leadership Speaks

Ajay Aggarwal, President, Toy Association of India, said:

"Seeing the Indian flag and a full-fledged India Pavilion at a global Chinese trade platform was an emotional and proud moment for all of us. This is the beginning of India's export acceleration."

Sharad Kapoor, General Secretary, Toy Association of India, added:

"For the first time, Indian manufacturers are being seen as global contenders. The response from world buyers shows India is ready for high-value export momentum."

Pawan Gupta, Secretary, Toy Association of India, noted:

"We are showcasing capability, compliance and creativity. Our industry is prepared to scale and meet international expectations."

Karan Goel, Co-Founder, 3W Group India, who led the India Pavilion initiative, shared:

"Bringing India to this platform was a strategic push. This pavilion will unlock B2B trade opportunities, partnerships and long-term global visibility for Indian manufacturers."

With international sourcing rapidly diversifying and India strengthening manufacturing competitiveness, this first-ever participation at TradeChina is expected to open new export opportunities, buyer networks and strategic collaborations for the Indian toy sector.

For more information, visit - https://3wevents.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)