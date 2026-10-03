DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India demonstrates first 5.56-km free-space quantum-secure communication link

India demonstrates first 5.56-km free-space quantum-secure communication link

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India has successfully demonstrated its first free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link over a distance of 5.56 km, marking a step towards building quantum-secure communication networks that could eventually support longer-distance and satellite-based systems.

The field trial was carried out by QNu Labs in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and IIT Gandhinagar on the night of September 27-28, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release on Saturday.

Advertisement

The secure quantum communication channel was established between BISAG-N and IIT Gandhinagar using QNu Labs’ Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking system.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the trial achieved a stable Quantum Bit Error Rate of below 5 per cent and generated secure encryption keys at a rate of 230-260 bits per second.

These keys were then integrated with BISAG-N’s post-quantum cryptography-enabled Vedic Kavach platform, allowing successful end-to-end encryption and decryption of test messages.

Advertisement

The demonstration is significant because free-space QKD transmits secure cryptographic keys through optical channels in open air rather than relying only on fibre networks, making it relevant for future long-distance and satellite-based quantum communication systems.

The trial combined two layers of security - QNu Labs’ hardware-based QKD device Armos over free-space optical channels and BISAG-N’s Vedic Kavach software-based post-quantum cryptography system with quantum random number generation.

The ministry said the integrated architecture is designed to maintain security even if the physical quantum communication channel is temporarily unavailable.

“The integration of Vedic Kavach with QNu Labs’ QKD technology marks a significant step towards practical quantum-resilient communication systems,” Dr Vinay Thakur, Director General of BISAG-N, said.

QNu Labs Co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said the successful 5.56-km demonstration could support the development of longer-distance quantum-secure networks and satellite-based quantum communication.

Cmde Manish Tripathi (Retd.), In-charge, ISTF, IIT Gandhinagar, said the trial provides a field environment for advancing practical quantum communication technologies by bringing together academic research, indigenous technology and real-world testing.

The government said the trial provides a foundation for strengthening India’s secure communication infrastructure and developing systems capable of addressing emerging cybersecurity risks in the quantum era.

BISAG-N is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and works in areas including satellite communication, space technology applications and geo-informatics. QNu Labs, founded in 2016, develops quantum-secure digital infrastructure products. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts