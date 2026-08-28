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Home / Business / India, Denmark discuss deeper cooperation in MSME innovation, technology and startups

India, Denmark discuss deeper cooperation in MSME innovation, technology and startups

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ANI
Updated At : 09:53 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Copenhagen [Denmark], August 28 (ANI): India and Denmark discussed strengthening cooperation in the MSME sector, innovation and technology during the fourth Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting between the two countries in Copenhagen, according to updates shared by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

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The discussions involved the Ministry of MSME and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office (DKPTO), with the Indian delegation also engaging with Danish institutions and the Nordic startup ecosystem over the course of the visit.

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"The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment to advancing innovation, technology and IP-led growth for MSMEs and deepening bilateral cooperation," the Ministry said in a post on X.

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On the third day, the delegation interacted with Denmark's Ministry of Business and Competitive Affairs to exchange views on business development, innovation and the SME ecosystem. It also participated in the closing panel session of TechBBQ, a Nordic startup event.

Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, and Maria Skou, Deputy Director General and COO of DKPTO, participated in the panel discussion.

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"The engagements provided the Indian delegation with practical insights into Denmark's approach to SME development, innovation and startup support," the Ministry said, adding that interactions with Danish institutions and the Nordic startup community offered opportunities to identify areas for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Earlier, the delegation visited Aarhus University Innovation "Kitchen" and Agro Food Park to understand Denmark's ecosystem for startup mentoring, fundraising, industry-academia linkages and business clusters. India also shared its experience with cluster-based MSME development.

India and Denmark have taken to deepen their economic ties. The two countries established a Green Strategic Partnership in 2020, covering areas including trade, investment, innovation and cooperation involving small and medium enterprises.

The bilateral trade in goods between India and Denmark stood at USD 2.05 billion in 2025, while bilateral trade in services was USD 4.25 billion. Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India, while about 40 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

MSMEs account for around 31.1 per cent of India's GDP, 35.4 per cent of manufacturing output and 48.58 per cent of exports, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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