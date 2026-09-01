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Home / Business / India, Denmark discuss ways to strengthen MSME sector

India, Denmark discuss ways to strengthen MSME sector

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ANI
Updated At : 06:02 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): India and Denmark have held discussions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as also intellectual property (IP).

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Acording to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises release, the Ministry and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office (DKPTO) held the India-Denmark Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Copenhagen last week, reviewing previous engagements and discussing priorities for future collaboration and expanding cooperation under the existing framework.

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"The fourth meeting of the India-Denmark Joint Working Group (JWG) between the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office (DKPTO) was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from August 24 to 28 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in MSME development, innovation and intellectual property (IP)," the release said.

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Both sides exchanged views on their MSME and innovation ecosystems and explored areas for greater cooperation, including technology adoption, innovation, intellectual property, technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship and cluster development.

The delegation also engaged with the Danish Ministry of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs to exchange views on business development, innovation and the SME ecosystem in Denmark.

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The delegation was led by Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME.

The summit provided an opportunity to engage with stakeholders from the Nordic start-up and innovation ecosystem and share perspectives on India's MSME sector, the release said.

As per data shared by the Embassy of India in Denmark, bilateral trade in services rose to USD 4.25 billion in 2025, with India's services exports at USD 1.9 billion and imports at USD 2.3 billion, compared with total services trade of USD 4 billion in 2024. India's services exports to Denmark stood at USD 1.7 billion in 2024, while imports were valued at USD 2.3 billion. Data from the Commerce Ministry showed that India achieved 106 per cent of its export target to Denmark in 2025-26, exceeding the target. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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