DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / India-Denmark exchange views on bilateral maritime collaboration under Green Strategic Partnership

India-Denmark exchange views on bilateral maritime collaboration under Green Strategic Partnership

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark on June 5-6, 2025.

Advertisement

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral maritime collaboration under the auspices of the Green Strategic Partnership and the MoU on Maritime Affairs.

According to a joint statement, the two ministers reaffirmed the Green Strategic Partnership, as mutually agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Advertisement

The Ministers highlighted the importance of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on maritime affairs signed in 2024, which encompasses the establishment of Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping.

The Ministers emphasised that the newly established Centre is intended to improve the quality and efficiency of maritime activities while promoting the green transition of the maritime sector in India.

Advertisement

The ministers highlighted alignment with targets set out in the Government of India's Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, including India's ambitions to become a green shipping hub for the international maritime sector.

Recalling that the establishment of green corridors has further been defined as a priority by the Government of India, the ministers agreed that the Indo-Danish CoE will conduct a pre-feasibility study to contribute to their development.

The study will serve as a preliminary assessment of the main components of possible green corridors in India and outline the most promising ones.

They agreed that the study will be carried out by the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, applying its methodological blue print, and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, other relevant Indian ministries. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts