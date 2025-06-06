India-Denmark exchange views on bilateral maritime collaboration under Green Strategic Partnership

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, met the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov during his visit to Copenhagen, Denmark on June 5-6, 2025.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral maritime collaboration under the auspices of the Green Strategic Partnership and the MoU on Maritime Affairs.

According to a joint statement, the two ministers reaffirmed the Green Strategic Partnership, as mutually agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

The Ministers highlighted the importance of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on maritime affairs signed in 2024, which encompasses the establishment of Centre of Excellence in Green Shipping.

The Ministers emphasised that the newly established Centre is intended to improve the quality and efficiency of maritime activities while promoting the green transition of the maritime sector in India.

The ministers highlighted alignment with targets set out in the Government of India's Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, including India's ambitions to become a green shipping hub for the international maritime sector.

Recalling that the establishment of green corridors has further been defined as a priority by the Government of India, the ministers agreed that the Indo-Danish CoE will conduct a pre-feasibility study to contribute to their development.

The study will serve as a preliminary assessment of the main components of possible green corridors in India and outline the most promising ones.

They agreed that the study will be carried out by the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping, applying its methodological blue print, and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, other relevant Indian ministries. (ANI)

