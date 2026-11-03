India, Denmark explore deeper cooperation in offshore wind, green hydrogen and renewable energy

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): India and Denmark are exploring opportunities to deepen cooperation in offshore wind, green hydrogen and renewable energy integration as the two countries look to strengthen their energy partnership, according to an official statement from the Embassy of Denmark.

Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness, Martin Lidegaard, visited New Delhi on Tuesday to advance bilateral energy cooperation and participate in the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and the 9th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

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During his visit, Lidegaard met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in offshore wind energy, green hydrogen and the integration of renewable energy into electricity systems.

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India and Denmark have been cooperating in the energy sector for 30 years. The partnership began with Danish support for establishing India's National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) in Chennai. India now has nearly 60 GW of installed wind capacity, around eight times Denmark's capacity.

Lidegaard also opened Denmark's country session at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026. The session, titled "A Green Transition through Sector Coupling", brought together senior representatives from both countries to discuss how better integration of energy systems and new technologies could accelerate the green transition.

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The discussions focused on strengthening energy security, competitiveness and resilience through closer cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking about the partnership, Lidegaard said, "Our energy partnership with India is one of Denmark's largest with any country. India brings scale, ambition, and a rapidly expanding market. Denmark brings experience, technology, and a strong tradition of cooperation between government, business and research. Together, we can help build an energy future that is cleaner, more competitive and more secure."

During the visit, an International Energy Agency (IEA) report on India's renewable energy market, co-funded by Denmark, was also launched.

India's renewable energy capacity has quadrupled over the past decade to exceed 300 GW. The report examines the policies and market developments behind this growth, assesses remaining challenges and identifies opportunities for further expansion.

Lidegaard also participated in the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance. Denmark is the second-largest government contributor to the ISA outside India, with its support primarily focused on capacity building and previously on a study related to green hydrogen.

Denmark has also funded two Solar Technology and Application Resource (STAR) Centres in Ghana and Tanzania. Its DKK 20 million programme for 2024-2026 aims to strengthen solar energy knowledge and skills through training for government officials, technicians and staff from financial institutions.

The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 2 to 5. The event is taking place alongside the 9th General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen. (ANI)

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