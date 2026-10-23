India Desalination Projects Conference 2026 to Bring Government and Industry Leaders Together in Chennai on October 27–28

Two-day conference at ITC Grand Chola will explore upcoming desalination projects, advanced technologies, energy efficiency and sustainable solutions to strengthen India's water security

Chennai, October 23, 2026: The India Desalination Projects Conference 2026, positioned as the nation's only dedicated desalination-focused conference, is scheduled to take place on October 27 and 28 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai. The two-day event will bring together government authorities, industry leaders, infrastructure developers and technology providers to discuss emerging opportunities, technological advancements and challenges shaping India's desalination sector.

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As growing cities, expanding industries and changing climatic conditions place increasing pressure on freshwater resources, desalination is becoming an important part of India's long-term water security strategy. The upcoming conference will focus on how innovative technologies, sustainable practices and stronger collaboration can help the country develop reliable and climate-resilient water infrastructure.

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Highlighting the role of desalination in climate-resilient urban planning, Jitesh Brahmkshatriya, Associate Vice President & Head of Masterplanning, Adani Group, said, “As climate volatility accelerates, integrating the desalination opportunity alongside blue-green urbanism will transition India from vulnerable water dependence to structural, climate-resilient water sovereignty. This conference, thus, serves as a vital platform, converging policy, technology, and master planning to shape next-generation, sustainable water infrastructure for our future cities.”

Government Authorities and Industry Leaders to Participate

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The conference will bring together representatives from prominent organisations, including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Tamil Nadu State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority (MWRRA), and the Water Resources Department, Government of Gujarat.

Leading industry organisations such as Adani, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Mott MacDonald are also among those expected to participate.

Their presence will provide an opportunity for policymakers, regulators, engineering professionals and private sector stakeholders to exchange insights on the country's evolving desalination requirements and identify opportunities for cooperation.

Advanced Technologies and Sustainable Solutions in Focus

One of the major highlights of the conference will be discussions around next-generation desalination technologies and their potential to improve operational efficiency while addressing environmental concerns.

The event will feature leading solution providers, including VA TECH WABAG, Ramky Infrastructure, Ruhr Pumpen, Jakson Green Limited, Thermax and SS Gas Lab Asia, alongside other companies working across the water infrastructure ecosystem.

Key discussions will focus on reducing energy consumption, improving plant performance, adopting advanced treatment technologies and developing sustainable approaches to brine management.

Participants will also examine challenges associated with project execution, environmental compliance, infrastructure planning and the long-term operational sustainability of desalination facilities.

Upcoming Projects and Industry Opportunities

The conference will also explore major upcoming desalination projects and their implications for India's infrastructure development.

With increasing demand for dependable water supplies from urban centres and industrial clusters, the sector presents opportunities for engineering, procurement and construction contractors, equipment manufacturers, technology companies and project developers.

Discussions will examine how improved project planning, technical expertise and collaboration between government agencies and private organisations can support the timely implementation of desalination projects.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Rohan Mittal, Chief Commercial and Development Officer – Middle East & Africa, VA Tech WABAG Limited, said, “India’s long-term water security calls for dependable sources beyond conventional freshwater. Desalination can turn our coastline into a strategic water resource for communities and industries. The India Desalination Project Forum offers an opportunity to bring technology, policy and investment together to advance this potential.”

Chennai, which has already incorporated desalination into its urban water supply infrastructure, offers a relevant setting for these industry conversations.

Strengthening India's Water Security Through Collaboration

Beyond technical discussions, the India Desalination Projects Conference 2026 aims to encourage partnerships and knowledge-sharing among organisations working towards sustainable water management.

The gathering will provide stakeholders with an opportunity to understand evolving industry requirements, discuss practical solutions and explore approaches that balance water availability with environmental responsibility.

As India continues to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, the conference seeks to contribute to a broader conversation on making desalination more efficient, accessible and sustainable.

The India Desalination Projects Conference 2026 will be held on October 27–28 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, bringing together stakeholders committed to advancing the country's desalination capabilities.

For more information: https://indiadesal.com

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