New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday clarified the Government's position on Licenses for commercial Satellitte communications, following a series of posts by SpaceX and Starlink boss Elon Musk who had claimed the company's licences were being blocked by vested interests.

Scindia unequivocally stated that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in the sphere and that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial license.

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"Let me be very clear. India does not allow a monopoly in any sector. And therefore, even as Satcom is concerned there is not a single licensee that has been chosen. Licenses have been given to everyone who wants to provide these licenses. And today there are three licenses that are out there. There is a lot of conversation about a particular party. But there are three parties that have got licenses. There is Reliance Jio, there is OneWeb, and there is Starlink. And there is another party that is also interested in procuring a license. Now that process has to be followed by that party, that's Amazon," the Minister said.

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Scindia said that India is close to taking a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services and all licensed operators, including Starlink, must meet security requirements before they can proceed towards commercial operations

"Initially whether spectrum will be assigned or auctioned, that decision was taken. Secondly, irrespective post that administrative assignment, what the pricing regime will be. And TRAI and DOT have been in conversations on that. We are close to taking the final decision with respect to that. And the third has to do with security requirements and requisites being followed," he said

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"Revenue charges system is finalized once each one of these parties, party A, B, and C, all three individually based on their achievement of milestones with regard to security concerns and prerequisites have fulfilled the requirements, then obviously they can start operations. But that has to be a compliance that is done by each one of them individually," he added.

The Minister's assertion come after Elon Musk had alleged that the company was being blocked by powerful business interests despite spending five years complying with Indian requirements.

The Ministry of Communications had earlier rejected allegations of unfair treatment, saying all three licensed operators were at broadly the same regulatory stage. It said security assessments were under way for all three and that each could proceed to the next step of seeking spectrum assignment after completing the required process.

The next steps for the operators will depend on the finalisation of the pricing framework and fulfilment of security requirements before they can seek spectrum assignment and move towards launching services. (ANI)

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