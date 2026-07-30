India doubles down on strategic manufacturing--from semiconductors to hydrogen trains: Finmin Report

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India is accelerating a broad-based industrial strategy that spans semiconductors, electronics, commercial space, green mobility, rare earths, shipbuilding and coal gasification, signalling a coordinated push to reduce import dependence, strengthen domestic manufacturing and build resilient supply chains amid an increasingly uncertain global environment.

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The July Monthly Economic Review says the country's strategic manufacturing initiatives gathered pace during the month through a series of policy decisions and project launches that together reinforce India's long-term industrial ambitions.

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The review notes that "strategic manufacturing initiatives gathered further momentum" with the inauguration of the CG Semi OSAT facility, approval of Semicon 2.0 and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme, progress in critical minerals, coal gasification and shipbuilding, alongside a landmark achievement in commercial space and the rollout of India's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train.

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Commercial production has begun at the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, developed under the India Semiconductor Mission. The facility will manufacture chips for automotive, telecom, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics, while also serving export markets.

Building on that momentum, the Union Cabinet approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore and simultaneously cleared a new Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme worth Rs 62,500 crore. The semiconductor programme covers chip design, fabrication, packaging, semiconductor equipment, research and workforce development, while the new electronics manufacturing scheme provides production-linked incentives and additional benefits for domestic sourcing and research and development.

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The review also highlights the growing emphasis on high-technology manufacturing through the commercial space sector. Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 successfully became the first privately developed Indian rocket to reach orbit, marking what the report describes as "an important step in strengthening India's commercial space capabilities and advancing its high-technology manufacturing ecosystem."

Beyond electronics and space, the government is simultaneously strengthening supply chains for strategic minerals. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is implementing a scheme to promote domestic manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets, aimed at reducing dependence on imports while supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence manufacturing.

Shipbuilding and maritime industries also received policy backing. India achieved the Maritime India Vision 2030 ship-recycling target five years ahead of schedule while implementation continued on the Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package designed to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity and promote higher value addition.

In the energy sector, the government advanced coal gasification by laying the foundation stone for India's first commercial-scale coal-to-ammonium nitrate project in Odisha and moving ahead with implementation of the coal and lignite gasification promotion scheme.

India's transition to cleaner transportation also entered a new phase with the introduction of the country's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. Designed and developed indigenously, the train uses a hybrid propulsion system powered by hydrogen fuel cells and lithium iron phosphate batteries, emitting only water vapour.

The report says regulatory reforms are complementing these manufacturing initiatives through easier compliance for Special Economic Zone manufacturers and a risk-based quality control framework.

The broader significance of these developments, the review states: "Taken together, these developments reflect continued progress in strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply-chain resilience and reducing dependence on concentrated import sources across strategic sectors." (ANI)

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