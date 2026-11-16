India-Egypt trade has potential to reach USD 35 billion by 2035: ASSOCHAM

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Bilateral trade between India and Egypt has the potential to reach USD 35 billion by 2035, with chemicals, mechanical and electrical equipment, minerals, metals and pharmaceutical products expected to drive export growth, according to an ASSOCHAM report.

The report highlighted the growing economic engagement between the two countries and points to significant opportunities to expand trade, investments and cooperation across several sectors.

India's bilateral merchandise trade with Egypt stood at USD 6.5 billion during FY 2025-26. Since 2017-18, total trade between the two countries has increased by 75 per cent, according to the report.

It also noted that the two countries have set a shared target of achieving USD 12 billion in trade by 2030. However, the estimated trade potential of USD 35 billion by 2035 indicates considerable scope for further expansion.

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India accounted for 3.6 per cent of Egypt's global imports in 2025, highlighting opportunities for Indian businesses to increase their presence in the Egyptian market.

The report said the partnership could move beyond a trade-centred relationship towards greater cooperation in joint manufacturing, technology, connectivity and sustainable development.

Egypt's strategic location, large domestic market and regional trade connectivity offer opportunities for Indian companies looking to expand their business engagement.

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The report also identified several emerging areas of cooperation, including AI research, digital public infrastructure, IT and business process outsourcing, data centres and digital skills. Renewable energy, green hydrogen, equipment manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing and logistics are other areas with significant potential.

The report, titled "India-Egypt Moving Towards a Transformational Partnership", was released at an event hosted by the Egypt-India Business Forum in Cairo. It was released by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh.

Goyal is leading a high-powered business delegation to Egypt.

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Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM, said India's strong economic growth provides an excellent foundation for expanding engagement with Egypt, which he described as a vibrant African economy.

"In 2026, India remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, with an estimated GDP of USD 4 trillion and real growth of 7%, well above the global average," Sanyal said.

The report also highlighted cooperation in the energy transition, with both countries committed to supporting the shift towards cleaner energy while ensuring energy security.

Egypt's Vision 2030 places importance on addressing the impact of climate change through an integrated and sustainable ecosystem.

The report also noted that greater cooperation between the two countries could help expand trade, attract investments and strengthen supply chain linkages over the coming decade. (ANI)

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