India emerges as top smartphone supplier to US, electronics sector soars: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ANI
Updated At : 03:30 PM Aug 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said India has become the top supplier of smartphones to the United States, with electronics manufacturing now worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Highlighting the government's vision, Vaishnaw addressing the inaguration ceremony of Metro projects in Bengaluru today, said that India's electronic production has grown six times in the last 11 years.

The Railway Minister further pointed out the exponential rise in electronic exports, which have increased eightfold to reach 3 lakh crore rupees. Vaishnaw also noted India's position as the world's second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, underscoring the country's expanding role in the global electronics market.

This growth reflects India's focus on becoming a global hub for technology production, making advanced electronics more widely available and supporting the Prime Minister's goal of inclusive access to technology for all citizens, Vaishnaw said.

"Our electronic production has grown 6 times in the last 11 years. Today, electronics manufacturing has touched 12 lakh crore rupees. Electronic exports have increased by 8 times... Today, it has grown to 3 lakh crore rupees. India has become the second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world" he said

According to official government data, India has made significant progress in mobile and electronics manufacturing, becoming the world's 2nd largest mobile manufacturing country. In 2014, India had only 2 mobile manufacturing units, but fast forward to today, the nation boasts over 300 manufacturing units, underscoring a significant expansion in this vital sector.

In 2014 -15 only 26 per cent of the mobile phones which were being sold in India were made in India, the rest were being imported. It is worth mentioning that today, 99.2 per cent of all mobile phones which are sold in India are made in India. The manufacturing value of mobile phones has surged from Rs 18,900 crore in FY14 to a staggering Rs 4,22,000 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today flagged off three Vande Bharat Trains - Ajni(Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat , KSR Bengaluru-Belgavi Vande Bharat and the Shree Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Amritsar from KSR Bengaluru Railway station.

With these additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in the country will rise to 150 (75 pairs), Vaishnaw posted on X. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

