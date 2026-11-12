India emerging as "global force," preparing to shape new economic order: Aviation Minister

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): India is emerging as a "global force," preparing to play a key role in shaping the evolving global economic order, driven by its expanding capabilities in technology, manufacturing and innovation, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said on Thursday.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Naidu highlighted that rapid technological advancements are transforming industries and reshaping global economic competitiveness, prompting countries to seek reliable partners and stronger economic cooperation.

"Industries are changing how they function. Artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, these are all redefining the economic competitiveness," he said, adding, countries are looking for reliable partners, resilient supply chains, and long-term economic partnerships.

Emphasizing India's growing role in the changing global economic landscape, Naidu said, "I firmly believe that India is not only preparing to participate in this new order, but is also preparing to help shape it."

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"Today, India stands at a defining moment in its economic journey. With the world's largest young population, a rapidly growing digital ecosystem, and expanding capabilities in manufacturing, technology, and innovation, India is emerging as a global force," he said.

The aviation minister also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's growing importance as an investment destination, adding, "Today people across the world and global industries are looking at Andhra Pradesh through a very different lens."

As per the Minister global industries are increasingly recognizing the state's natural resources and geographical advantages.

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"Visakhapatnam city is not just an industrial city or a destination on the map. It is the economic and cultural gateway of North Andhra, and today it is welcoming the world," he added further.

Turning to India's aviation sector, Naidu said the government has extended its flagship UDAN regional connectivity scheme for another 10 years with an outlay of Rs 30,000 crore, aimed at developing 100 new airports across the country.

He noted that the number of airports in India has increased to 166 while the government plans to develop another 100 airports and 200 modern heliports over the next decade to strengthen aviation connectivity. (ANI)

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