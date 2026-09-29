India Energy Week to focus on rising energy needs, global technology solutions at fifth edition in Kolkata

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): India Energy Week (IEW) has emerged as a global platform for addressing the country's rapidly rising energy requirements, challenges and technology needs, with its fifth edition scheduled to be held in Kolkata in January 2027, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Director (Exploration) Om Prakash Sinha said.

The fifth edition of IEW will be held from January 28-31, 2027, at the New Town Convention Centre in Kolkata, with curtain-raiser events being organised in Ahmedabad, Dehradun and Delhi as part of preparations for the main event.

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Speaking on the sidelines of a curtain-raiser event for IEW 2027, Sinha said India's position as the country with the highest incremental energy demand globally has increased the importance of a platform that brings together stakeholders from across the energy sector.

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“India is currently the country with the highest incremental energy demand globally. This is why India Energy Week, held every year, has become an important platform where energy-related requirements, challenges and solutions can be discussed,” Sinha said.

He said the event is no longer limited to oil and gas, but brings together companies, technology experts and other stakeholders across the wider energy sector to showcase research and discuss emerging challenges.

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“The solutions are not limited to Indian industries or technology experts. It is a truly global platform where we can learn from developments around the world, adopt new technologies and also take India’s perspective to the global energy community,” he said.

Against this backdrop, Sinha said IEW has become a successful platform for India’s energy sector, with the upcoming edition expected to provide an opportunity to discuss solutions to the country's growing energy requirements.

For ONGC, the broader energy security challenge is also driving a renewed focus on exploration, particularly in frontier and deepwater areas. Sinha said the company is looking to bring in international technology and capital risk-sharing partnerships to improve the prospects of major discoveries.

He said the government is also providing budgetary support to operators and companies undertaking deepwater exploration, creating a policy environment that could help deliver results in the coming years.

Sinha added that India would need a combination of energy sources, including oil and gas, renewables, hydrogen and biogas, to meet its growing requirements, while technology and research would be important in addressing challenges such as E20 petrol blending. (ANI)

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