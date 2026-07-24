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Home / Business / India engaged with US on Bilateral Trade Agreement, government consults relevant stakeholders: Jitin Prasada tells Rajya Sabha

India engaged with US on Bilateral Trade Agreement, government consults relevant stakeholders: Jitin Prasada tells Rajya Sabha

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The government remains engaged with the United States in the framework of negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and is studying all the developments related to tariffs, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

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In a written reply, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the government remains in continuous consultation with relevant stakeholders, including farmers, agricultural exporters, industry bodies.

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"The Government is studying all the developments and remains engaged with the U.S. Government in the framework of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA)," the minister said.

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He said the engagement includes recent meetings of negotiating teams from both countries in Washington, DC from April 20-22, New Delhi from June 1-4, and the visit of the US Trade Representative to New Delhi from June 22-24.

"The Government remains in continuous consultation with relevant stakeholders, including farmers, agricultural exporters, industry bodies, ministries/departments and export promotion councils on issues related to import tariffs imposed by the United States (US)," he said.

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According to the reply, the Centre has also considered inputs received from state governments "with a view to safeguarding India's trade interests."

The government noted that India and the United States launched negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement following the leaders' meeting in February 2025 under the "Mission 500" initiative to expand bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

It further said an interim trade deal framework was announced in February 2026, while adding that the additional 25 per cent tariff earlier imposed by the US on certain Indian exports over India's imports of Russian oil had since been removed.

The reply also noted that reciprocal tariffs were no longer in force following a US Supreme Court judgment, although a 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US on certain products under Section 122 of the US Trade Act, 1974, continues to apply.

The minister said the government is supporting exporters through measures including the Export Promotion Mission, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters and RBI's trade relief measures as negotiations with the US continue. (ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The government remains engaged with the United States in the framework of negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and is studying all the developments related to tariffs, Rajya Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the government remains in continuous consultation with relevant stakeholders, including farmers, agricultural exporters, and industry bodies.

"The Government is studying all the developments and remains engaged with the U.S. Government in the framework of negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA)," the minister said.

He said the engagement includes recent meetings of negotiating teams from both countries in Washington, DC, from April 20-22, New Delhi from June 1-4, and the visit of the US Trade Representative to New Delhi from June 22-24.

"The Government remains in continuous consultation with relevant stakeholders, including farmers, agricultural exporters, industry bodies, ministries/departments and export promotion councils on issues related to import tariffs imposed by the United States (US)," he said.

According to the reply, the Centre has also considered inputs received from state governments "with a view to safeguarding India's trade interests."

The government noted that India and the United States launched negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement following the leaders' meeting in February 2025 under the "Mission 500" initiative to expand bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

It further said an interim trade deal framework was announced in February 2026, while adding that the additional 25 per cent tariff earlier imposed by the US on certain Indian exports over India's imports of Russian oil had since been removed.

The reply also noted that reciprocal tariffs were no longer in force following a US Supreme Court judgment, although a 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US on certain products under Section 122 of the US Trade Act, 1974, continues to apply.

The minister said the government is supporting exporters through measures including the Export Promotion Mission, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters and RBI's trade relief measures as negotiations with the US continue. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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