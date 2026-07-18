DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India, Estonia eye deeper cooperation in digital technology, manufacturing to strengthen India-EU partnership: Piyush Goyal

India, Estonia eye deeper cooperation in digital technology, manufacturing to strengthen India-EU partnership: Piyush Goyal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:03 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): India and Estonia are set to deepen their economic and technology partnership, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighting opportunities to combine Estonia's digital expertise with India's scale, talent and manufacturing capabilities to develop globally competitive solutions and strengthen the broader India-Europe partnership.

Advertisement

Addressing the India-Estonia Business Forum, Goyal on Friday said the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement would open new avenues for trade, investment and technology partnerships, while cooperation between the two countries could expand across digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, manufacturing and defence technologies.

Advertisement

"I think together, we can combine Estonia's agility and technical depth with India's scale and talent and possibly also our design capabilities, which will help make your technologies scalable, more affordable, more cost competitive, and help you take your trusted digital solutions to Africa, to other parts of Asia," Goyal said.

Advertisement

He said Estonia could serve as a key gateway for Indian businesses seeking greater access to the Nordic-Baltic region and the European market, while Indian manufacturing capabilities could provide Estonian companies with competitive access to sectors such as electronics, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and processed food.

Goyal also highlighted the long-term growth potential of the Indian economy, saying the country's economy, currently valued at around USD 4 trillion, is expected to cross USD 30 trillion over the next 20-22 years. He invited Estonian businesses to participate in India's growth story and build partnerships that can endure as the economy expands.

Advertisement

The minister said the two countries could jointly develop solutions in digital identity, secure data exchange, payment systems and citizen-centric services, with technologies developed in Estonia and scaled in India for global markets. Cooperation in smart ports, digital logistics, precision agriculture, food processing, cybersecurity, unmanned systems and advanced manufacturing could also create new opportunities.

"If we combine your digital leadership with India's scale, talent and manufacturing strength, supported by the framework of the mother of all trade deals, the EU-India FTA, we can truly build a partnership that contributes not only to our two nations, but to a stronger India-Europe partnership," Goyal said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts