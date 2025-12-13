DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India-EU FTA nears completion: CTA Apparels calls it game-changer for apparel industry

India-EU FTA nears completion: CTA Apparels calls it game-changer for apparel industry

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:35 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Indian garment manufacturer CTA Apparels has applauded the Government of India's encouraging progress on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with the blueprint now in advanced stages.

Advertisement

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that negotiations have been "very positive," with both sides showing readiness to arrive at a mutually beneficial agreement soon.

Advertisement

The European Union is India's second-largest apparel export destination, accounting for nearly 27 per cent of India's garment exports, valued at over USD 7.5 billion annually.

Advertisement

Currently, Indian apparel products face import duties ranging from 8 per cent to 12 per cent in the EU--tariffs that key competitors such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Turkey do not face due to preferential trade arrangements.

A well-structured India-EU FTA could significantly narrow this competitive gap by reducing or eliminating tariffs, thereby enabling Indian exporters to offer more price-competitive, value-added products in Europe, CTA Apparels said in a statement.

Advertisement

"This move is expected to boost India's apparel exports by an estimated 20-25% over the next three years, according to industry trade projections," the statement added.

Additionally, the agreement's focus on rules of origin, market access, sustainability, and technical standards will help in creating a predictable and stable environment for long-term investments in the textile value chain.

For responsible and sustainability-driven manufacturers, the FTA presents an opportunity to scale global partnerships and strengthen India's presence in premium European markets.

Mukesh Kansal, Chairman, CTA Apparels, said, "The progress on the India-EU FTA is a welcome development for India's apparel sector. The European Union is one of our most important partners, and a fair, forward-looking trade agreement will unlock new opportunities for growth, technology adoption, and sustainable value creation. CTA Apparels stands fully aligned with India's vision of strengthening global trade partnerships rooted in quality, transparency, and innovation."

A 40-member European Union negotiating team was in New Delhi earlier this month, marking the most intensive phase of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) discussions, aimed initially at concluding it by the end of this year.

India-EU FTA talks were relaunched in 2022. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts