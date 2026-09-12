India-EU FTA opens export quota for Indian companies, expands premium car market

European automakers will get concessional access to the Indian market for up to 1,00,000 internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid cars in the first year of the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA).

The move is expected to increase competition for domestic automakers while opening a larger export window for Indian companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

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India's quota for European ICE and non-plug-in hybrid vehicles will rise to 1,60,000 units by the 10th year, according to the comprehensive tariff schedules made public with the FTA. By the 5th year , in-quota tariffs will drop to 10 per cent.

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In exchange, the EU would offer a quota of 2,50,000 Indian-origin ICE and hybrid vehicles priced up to 50,000 euros in the first year, increasing to 4,00,000 by year 10. The tariff on these vehicles will be reduced to zero by the fifth year.

However, its effect on competition will be uneven. While European electric vehicles will not be allowed concessional access for the first four years, India has protected the mass-market category by keeping ICE and hybrid vehicles priced fewer than 15,000 euros outside the incentives.

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EV subsidies do not apply to cars under 20,000 euros and only start in the 5th year.

The size of the opening, according to the think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), was noteworthy considering current trade patterns.

In contrast to the first-year limit of 1,00,000 ICE and hybrid fully built units (CBUs), India imported just 17,191 automobiles from the EU in 2025. Additionally, it noted that over time, levies on imports outside the limit will gradually decrease, expanding market access beyond the headline tariff-rate quota (TRQ).

The mass-market passenger vehicle market in India is primarily protected by the concessions' design.

There will be no tariff reduction for ICE and hybrid vehicles whose cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value is less than 15,000 euros.