India-EU FTA will be a "game changer" for trade, investment between Delhi and Berlin: German Ambassador

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a "game changer" for economic ties between Germany and India by boosting trade, investment and travel, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said on Tuesday.

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Responding to a question from ANI on the impact of the proposed India-EU FTA, Ackermann said, "It will be a game changer in many ways. It will be for more German investment in India and maybe also for more Indian investment in Germany. The reducing of tariffs and other barriers between Europe and India will activate trade and investment in those markets."

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He spoke to ANI on the sidelines of The Travel Destination Germany Press Conference 2026 in the national capital, held to promote Germany as a tourism destination for Indian travellers.

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Expressing optimism over the proposed agreement, the Ambassador said, "I'm very optimistic that when, in the first half of next year, we implement this, we will see change over the coming years when it comes to activities, travel, and I'm sure that will also increase the numbers of visitors on both sides."

On tourism, Ackermann said Germany is witnessing growing interest from Indian travellers but believes there is significant untapped potential. He said Germany needs to promote its tourism offerings more actively in India.

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He also said the growing Indian diaspora in Germany is contributing to travel through visits by family members and friends, while stressing that "the potential is not exhausted."

Responding to a question on whether geopolitical tensions and changing travel preferences towards destinations such as Japan and South Korea were affecting tourism to Germany, Ackermann said Indian tourist arrivals continue to rise.

"Basically there is an upward trend in tourism, generally speaking, in Germany, and I think you see that there is an increase in the numbers of Indian tourists," he said.

The Ambassador said Indian travellers have evolved significantly over the past 15 years, with many now preferring nature, trekking, outdoor activities and personalised travel experiences over conventional sightseeing.

He added that while affordability and changing travel trends influence destination choices, Germany remains well-positioned to attract visitors seeking cultural and nature-based experiences.

He also reiterated Germany's efforts to attract more Indian tourists by showcasing its cultural heritage and natural attractions while strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Romit Theophilus, Director of the German National Tourist Office, told ANI that Germany is targeting more than one million overnight stays by Indian visitors, equivalent to just over three lakh tourists.

Theophilus said Germany is promoting tourism in India through theme-based campaigns focusing on city experiences, culinary tourism, honeymoons and destination weddings.

"Our goal is to get over a million overnight stays into Germany. Currently that represents close to just over three lakh tourists in terms of numbers," he said.

He said Indian leisure travellers spend an average of nine nights in Germany and more than 3,000 euros per trip, with an average daily expenditure of around 350 euros, including accommodation, food and transport.

Theophilus expressed hope that stronger India-Germany economic ties, including the proposed India-EU FTA, would further boost tourism. He added that more than three lakh Indians currently live in Germany, including students, professionals and their families, supporting travel between the two countries. (ANI)

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