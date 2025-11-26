India, EU review FTA progress as Brussels talks map next phase of strategic ties

India and the European Union (EU) have renewed their push to conclude the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year as senior officials met in Brussels for the 11th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations and the 6th Strategic Partnership Review held on November 18-19, the Ministry of External Affairs officials said here on Tuesday.

According to the official, the two sides reviewed progress under the India-EU Strategic Partnership Roadmap 2025, noting what they described as “very positive momentum” in ties — from the EU college of commissioners’ landmark visit to India earlier this year to the inaugural Strategic Dialogue between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and EU foreign policy chief HRVP Kaja Kallas.

Talks spanned economic security, resilient supply chains, trade and investment, the Global Gateway initiative, IMEC, and cooperation in technology, innovation, education and research. Both sides also agreed to fast-track negotiations on the Investment Protection Agreement and on geographical indications.

Reaffirming shared positions on the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and the Gaza peace plan, India and the EU condemned terrorism “in all its forms”, including cross-border terrorism.