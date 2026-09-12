India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA talks ‘well in progress’: EEC Commissioner Slepnev

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have made progress in preparing agreements on a free trade area, including conditions for supplying goods of mutual interest, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Commissioner for Trade Andrei Slepnev said on Friday.

Speaking at the Innoprom India exhibition in New Delhi, Slepnev said, “The meeting was held at the ministerial level. We discussed the program and how we are going to proceed, and agreed to conduct the next round in November before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow.

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“This should be the key round of negotiations and will be centered around the key questions of access to each other’s markets,” he said.

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Slepnev said that during their meeting, the two sides had discussed specific agreements for key goods of mutual interests. We reached a serious understanding on approaches to the negotiation process and passed on corresponding instructions to the negotiation teams.

Specific tariff decisions will be a topic for future talks, Slepnev said, adding that the EAEU and India had affirmed their "mutual striving to increase the pace of talks, without affecting the quality of the agreements".

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India’s bilateral trade with Russia hit USD 68.7 billion in 2025, with both sides targeting USD100 billion by 2030.