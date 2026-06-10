India expands export reach, enters new global markets: Yashvir Singh, Department of Commerce Additional Secretary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): India has been able to penetrate new export markets that it was not serving earlier, while the growing global acceptance of quality Indian products has further strengthened the country's export performance, Yashvir Singh, Department of Commerce Additional Secretary, said on Wednesday.

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While speaking to ANI, Singh added, the financial year 2025-2026 marked a record year in terms of exports from India..." noting that "India's exports in the last 12 years have seen tremendous growth."

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Expressing confidence, he further stressed that India is now able to explore new markets as the acceptance of Indian products in the global market has increased on the back of quality products.

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"There are certain new markets which we are able to penetrate which we were not exporting to earlier. The acceptance of Indian products in the global market has increased because we are coming up with quality products..."

Attributing the achievement to government-led initiatives, he said Indian products gain wider acceptance in global markets.

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"The initiatives taken by the government were highlighted in today's presentation as a lot of ideas and initiatives have improved the trade ecosystem, especially the export ecosystem in the country..."

India began FY27 on a strong footing in external trade, with total exports rising to USD 80.80 billion in April 2026 and the overall trade deficit shrinking to USD 7.81 billion from USD 11.16 billion in the corresponding month last year, according to Commerce Ministry data.

The figures showed that combined merchandise and services exports increased from USD 71.13 billion in April 2025 to USD 80.80 billion in April 2026. Overall imports also rose year-on-year to USD 88.61 billion, compared with USD 82.29 billion in the same period last year.

Despite higher imports, robust export growth helped narrow the country's trade gap. Merchandise exports climbed to USD 43.56 billion in April 2026 from USD 38.28 billion a year earlier, while services exports increased to USD 37.24 billion from USD 32.85 billion during the same period. (ANI)

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