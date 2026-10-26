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Home / Business / India eyes top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, seeks stronger ties with South Korea

India eyes top 5 shipbuilding nations by 2047, seeks stronger ties with South Korea

Sonowal, who is on a 4-day visit to Busan, interacted with Indian professionals working in the country’s shipbuilding sector

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal pitched India’s growing maritime opportunities to Korean industry leaders and professionals. Pic: iStock
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India is seeking to emerge as one of the world’s top five shipbuilding nations by 2047, with the government stepping up efforts to attract international partnerships, strengthen maritime manufacturing and develop a globally competitive skilled workforce. Against this backdrop, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal pitched India’s growing maritime opportunities to Korean industry leaders and professionals.

Sonowal, who is on a four-day visit to Busan, a major hub of South Korea’s maritime industry, interacted with Indian professionals working in the country’s shipbuilding sector, which included professionals associated with Samsung Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai, DNV and the Indian Register of Shipping.

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“Your presence in Korea, at the heart of one of the world’s most advanced shipbuilding ecosystems, is a matter of pride for India,” Sonowal said.

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He urged the professionals to view the VOYAGES framework, adopted in April during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to India, as more than a government-level agreement, describing it as an opportunity to advance their careers while contributing to India’s maritime ambitions.

The framework provides for cooperation between the two countries in shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics.

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“I want you to see VOYAGES not merely as a government framework, but as a platform for your professional growth and for India’s maritime future,” the minister said.

Sonowal said India, under the country's Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, aims to establish itself as a globally competitive centre for shipbuilding, ship repair, maritime manufacturing and logistics. The Union Cabinet approved a series of policy incentives for the sector in September 2025 to support these ambitions.

Highlighting the need to build domestic capabilities, the minister said India would require a larger pool of shipbuilders, marine engineers, naval architects, designers, welders, project managers and technology specialists to expand its shipbuilding ecosystem.

He encouraged Indian professionals working in South Korea to bring their expertise back to India or support Indian companies from abroad, while leveraging their professional networks to strengthen industrial cooperation between the two countries.

“You can serve as living bridges between your networks in both countries,” Sonowal said.

He also urged them to mentor young Indian professionals and contribute to initiatives such as the India Ship Technology Centre and the shipbuilding skills partnership between India and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

During the interaction, Sonowal sought practical recommendations on improving shipyard productivity and project execution, developing a globally competitive skilled workforce, and deepening bilateral cooperation in technology, manufacturing and innovation.

“We are looking for partnership with Korea in shipbuilding, shipping, ports and maritime logistics,” he said.

The minister’s visit will include meetings with leaders of major global shipbuilding companies, maritime industry bodies, think tanks and research institutions to explore avenues for greater cooperation.

Sonowal is also scheduled to participate in a ministerial roundtable in Busan to mark World Maritime Day. Representatives at the ministerial level from major maritime nations, along with the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization, are expected to attend.

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