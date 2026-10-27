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Home / Business / India faced no pressure from US to reduce Russian oil imports: Hardeep Puri

India faced no pressure from US to reduce Russian oil imports: Hardeep Puri

The Union Petroleum Minister responded saying, 'I didn’t feel anything'

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:48 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. File photo
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Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said India has not faced any pressure from the United States to cut down on its imports of Russian crude oil, while speaking at the industry event.

“I didn’t feel anything,” Puri responded when asked if India experienced pressure from Washington to reduce Russian oil imports. His comments follow US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to lift new sanctions, limits, and tariffs on Russian energy exports established by a law passed in September.

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This move, made for national interest reasons, spared India from possible tariffs reaching as high as 100 per cent on imports from key purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

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Trump cited a clause in the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that permits the US President to bypass punitive actions if it’s deemed beneficial for the nation’s interests.

“According to section 115(a) of the Graham Act, I hereby dismiss the enforcement of any duties outlined in sections 112 and 113,” Trump stated in an executive order released late Friday.

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The proposed law suggested imposing tariffs of up to 100 percent on imports from the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas, such as India and China, within 30 days of its enactment on September 18.

After the waiver, India will avoid penalties for obtaining crude oil from Russia, its main supplier. In August, Russian crude made up around 44 per cent of India’s overall oil imports. India is additionally intending to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia via long-term agreements.

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