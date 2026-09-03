India, Find Your Fit: Varun Ajay Joshi under Space of The Greats Launch a New Career Intelligence Movement

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 3: Through its new “India, Find Your Fit” campaign, SahiJob – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai aims to encourage students, graduates and professionals to look beyond conventional career choices and understand where they truly belong.

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For generations, one question has shaped millions of lives across India:

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“What should I become?”

A student chooses a stream. A teenager chooses a college.

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A graduate chooses a profession.

A professional chooses the next job.

Each decision can influence years of someone’s life.

Yet, according to Varun Ajay Joshi, Founder of Space of The Greats Group, the question people ask themselves may need to change.

Instead of only asking:

“What should I become?”

Perhaps the more important question is:

“Where do I fit?”

That idea is at the heart of “India, Find Your Fit,” a new campaign being developed through SahiJob – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai, the Career Intelligence platform under Space of The Greats Group.

The campaign reflects a broader belief that career decisions should not be viewed simply as choices between courses, degrees or job titles.

They are also about understanding the relationship between a person, their potential, the opportunities available to them and the changing world around them.

A Country Full of Talent and Choices

India has one of the world’s youngest populations.

Every year, millions of students move through some of the most important decisions of their lives.

What should I study after Class 10?

Which direction should I take after Class 12? Which course is right for me?

What career should I pursue? Which job should I accept?

For a long time, these questions have driven students and parents towards career guidance and counselling.

But Mr. Joshi believes the future of careers requires a broader conversation.

People today have access to more options than ever before.

But more options do not automatically create more clarity. In fact, sometimes they create confusion.

That is why the philosophy behind India, Find Your Fit begins with something simple: Before choosing the next path, understand the fit.

Fit Is More Than Qualification

Two people can have similar degrees. They can possess similar skills.

They can even apply for the same opportunity. Yet their outcomes can be completely different. Why?

Because qualifications are only one part of the equation. Environment matters.

Behaviour matters. Adaptability matters. Opportunity matters. Organizational culture matters.

And increasingly, understanding how industries are changing matters too. For Mr. Joshi, finding the right fit means looking beyond a résumé.

It means asking where a person’s strengths can create the greatest value.

Where can they learn?

Where can they grow? Where can they contribute?

And where can they genuinely thrive?

This philosophy has always existed within the identity of SahiJob – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai.

The new campaign takes that philosophy to a wider audience.

From “What Should I Choose?” to “Where Do I Fit?”

Through India, Find Your Fit, SahiJob is seeking to encourage a shift in how people think about career decisions.

The campaign is relevant across different stages of life.

For a Class 10 student, finding the right fit may begin with understanding interests and possibilities.

For a Class 12 student, it may involve exploring education and future directions.

For graduates, the focus may move towards employability and entering the job market. For professionals, the question may become more complex:

Is my current career still the right fit for the future I want?

The answer may change throughout a person’s life. And that is precisely the point.

A career is not a decision made once. It is a journey that continues to evolve.

Building the Intelligence Behind the Movement

The campaign emerges from SahiJob’s broader Career Intelligence vision.

Under the leadership of Mr. Joshi, SahiJob’s research, operational strategy and proprietary intelligence initiatives are exploring the changing relationships between people, careers, organizations and the future of work.

The underlying methodologies remain proprietary.

However, the broader research direction combines perspectives around behavioural understanding, organizational dynamics, changing workforce environments and emerging technological transformation.

One of the proprietary frameworks associated with this broader direction is the People & Culture Genius Model, which examines the evolving relationship between human capability and organizational environments.

The objective is not to tell every person exactly what they should do. It is to encourage better questions.

Because better questions can lead to better understanding. And better understanding can lead to better decisions.

From India to a Wider Career Intelligence Ecosystem

SahiJob has established 100+ institutional and educational partnerships, alongside 330+ employment partnerships across Mumbai and Dubai, spanning a network connected to 5,000+ companies.

For Mr. Joshi, these relationships represent an expanding ecosystem around the journey from education to employment.

The campaign therefore sits within a larger ambition. To connect students with greater understanding.

Educational institutions with evolving career realities.

Graduates with employability. Professionals with changing opportunities. And employers with the future of talent.

The Philosophy Behind the Campaign

At the centre of India, Find Your Fit are two ideas that increasingly define the SahiJob philosophy.

The first is:

Clarity first. Everything else follows.

The second is:

Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai.

Together, they represent the thinking behind the campaign. First, understand yourself and the environment around you. Then, find where you fit.

Because success is not always about becoming what everyone else believes is successful. Sometimes, it is about discovering where you can become successful.

For Varun Ajay Joshi and Space of The Greats Group, “India, Find Your Fit” is therefore more than a campaign name.

It is an invitation. To students.

To graduates.

To professionals.

And to a generation navigating a world of almost unlimited choices.

Before choosing blindly. Before following the crowd.

Before accepting the next opportunity simply because it is available Find your fit.

Because sometimes the right career does not begin with knowing exactly where you are going. It begins with understanding where you belong.

India, Find Your Fit.

By SahiJob Career Intelligence.

Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai.

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