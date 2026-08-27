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Home / Business / India flex workspace segment records strongest H1, leasing rises 68% YoY: Cushman &amp; Wakefield

India flex workspace segment records strongest H1, leasing rises 68% YoY: Cushman & Wakefield

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ANI
Updated At : 11:59 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India's flexible workspace sector is set to strengthen its role in the office market as enterprises and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) increasingly turn to flex and managed office solutions for expansion, scalability and workplace flexibility, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield. The segment recorded its strongest first half on record in 2026, with operators expected to retain momentum as demand for customised and technology-enabled workplaces rises.

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Flexible workspace operators leased 191,306 seats across India's top eight cities in H1 2026, marking a 68.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from 113,623 seats in the corresponding period last year.

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Gross leasing volume (GLV) by flex operators rose 55 per cent YoY to a record 8.4 million sq ft (MSF), compared with 5.4 MSF in H1 2025. This accounted for nearly 20 per cent of the approximately 43 MSF of total office leasing during the period, up from 13 per cent a year earlier.

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GCCs remained the key demand driver, accounting for 44 per cent of total flex seats leased during H1 2026, compared with 37 per cent for the full year 2025. Cushman & Wakefield said the rising contribution of GCCs highlights the growing integration of flexible workspace solutions into the real estate and expansion strategies of global companies.

Bengaluru remained the largest flex market, accounting for 30 per cent of total seat uptake, with 57,487 seats leased, up 31.8 per cent YoY. Hyderabad followed with 40,451 seats, recording a sharp 170.8 per cent annual increase.

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Delhi NCR and Mumbai also recorded strong growth, with flex seat leasing rising 152.7 per cent and 130 per cent, respectively. Pune registered 27.8 per cent growth, while Chennai saw a more modest 3.6 per cent increase. Ahmedabad recorded the highest growth at 570.3 per cent, albeit on a smaller base, while Kolkata rose 48 per cent.

Ramita Arora, Executive Managing Director, Bengaluru and Head-Flex, India, Cushman & Wakefield, said flexible workspaces have become a "core element of corporate real estate strategies", with flex operators now accounting for nearly one-fifth of office leasing.

She added that occupiers are increasingly seeking customised, experience-led workplaces incorporating global office standards, technology-enabled experiences, wellness and sustainability, while the growing presence of listed operators is improving transparency and occupier confidence.

The strong H1 performance indicates that flexible workspaces are moving beyond a short-term cost and capacity solution towards becoming an integral component of long-term corporate workplace strategies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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