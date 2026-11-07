India-focused equity funds exceed emerging markets' performance at quickest rate since 2009

Equity funds focused on India have outshone emerging market (EM) funds by the largest margin in a four-week span since May 2009, indicating a boost in India's position among global investors, as per the report by Elara Securities.

The enhancement happens amidst ongoing fluctuations in global equity movements, as outflows from India-focused funds decreased significantly to USD 90 million in the past week. This represented the smallest amount of outflows in four months.

However, long-only funds experienced notable redemptions, amounting to outflows of USD 161 million. These were somewhat balanced by incoming funds of USD 71 million into exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Elara Securities states that India’s enhanced performance, coupled with decreasing outflows, may reduce the motivation for foreign investors to shift funds from the nation and possibly encourage a resurgence of global investments.

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Global equity fund flows continued to be robust for the second week in a row, with inflows reaching USD 89 billion in the week ending 4 November, marking the highest weekly total since June 2026.

China maintained its lead in global equity investments, drawing in USD 86 billion in the last four weeks and representing 32 per cent of total equity inflows for that timeframe. Foreign investor involvement in Chinese stocks also exhibited positive trends, with inflows reaching USD 2.3 billion for the week, marking the highest amount in six months.

US equity funds drew in an additional USD 32 billion, while global emerging market (GEM) funds saw inflows of USD 3.6 billion, hitting a three-month peak.

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Taiwan experienced significant engagement from local investors, recording inflows of USD 8.9 billion in the week and USD 23 billion in the last month. Domestic investors persisted in purchasing during market corrections, mirroring the June-July 2026 decline when Taiwan equity funds drew in USD 28 billion.

In comparison, South Korean equity funds experienced outflows amounting to USD 282 million that week. Cumulative inflows in the current correction reached USD 6 billion, which is 55 percent less than the USD 14 billion noted during the June-July 2026 correction.

The report emphasized a significant difference between ETFs and long-only funds in India. Although conventional long-only funds faced significant redemptions, ETFs drew in new investments, which helped temper overall outflows.

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Elara Securities observed that India's comparative performance with emerging markets had earlier hit levels not seen since September 2014 and April 2021, prior to a sudden decline starting.