Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / India focused on becoming AI application capital of the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India focused on becoming AI application capital of the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:17 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): India is focused on becoming the artificial intelligence (AI) "application capital" of the world, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the launch of the Semicon 2.0 Web Application Portal, Vaishnaw said the global AI industry is witnessing significant turbulence and rapid changes, with further developments expected as the technology continues to evolve.

"We in India are very focused on making India the application capital of the world," he said, adding that the industry's focus is on leveraging AI models across enterprises and transforming sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education.

"All those applications, that is where a huge focus of our industry is, and they are progressing very well on this," he added.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch of the Semicon 2.0 Web Application Portal, Vaishnaw said the platform has been designed to accept only complete applications, ensuring participation from serious players in the semiconductor industry.

"A special focus has been placed on preparing this portal that portals should accept only those applications which are complete in all respect," he said, adding, "The purpose of this is that only the extremely serious players should participate in this."

"There is no place for frivolous applicants," he stressed.

Advertisement

Apart from this, the Minister said the roadmap for developing an indigenous graphics processing unit (GPU) chip "is getting finalised."

Speaking at the launch event, Vaishnaw said the government would begin accepting applications under pillars two, three and four of the semiconductor programme, marking another step towards strengthening India's electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

"A lot of design expertise is getting built up. Lots of new things are coming... lots of new things are coming, and from today onwards, we'll start receiving applications for pillars two, three and four," he said, adding that "50% of the units approved are SMEs or MSMEs."

Advertisement

The Minister also highlighted India's growing capabilities in manufacturing critical electronic components and materials, including battery cells, copper foils and copper-clad laminates used in printed circuit boards (PCBs).

"Today we are making the entire battery cell. We are making copper foils. We are making copper-clad laminates for PCBs. In a sense, throughout that value chain, we are going deep with each program, with each approval," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts