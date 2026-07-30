India, Germany can unlock major opportunities in AI, R&D, green hydrogen: IGCC DG

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India and Germany can unlock significant opportunities in innovation, research and development (R&D), artificial intelligence (AI) and green hydrogen through deeper collaboration between businesses and startups, Jan Noether, Director General, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), said.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) Industry Dialogue 2026, Noether highlighted the growing engagement between the two countries across emerging technologies and clean energy.

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He said the IGCC recently hosted a startup competition in Bengaluru that saw participation from around 90 startups, showcasing innovative products and ideas. "... Two days ago we had a startup competition in Bangalore where we had 90 participants, and this competition was really spurred by wonderful, very innovative products...," he said.

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Apart from this, Noether highlighted the growing emergence of AI has emerged as a key area of interest in the German Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem.

He said, "AI is a particular topic when it comes to the German GCC setup...," stressing, "There is a cooperation very much geared towards research and development..."

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Noether said greater collaboration between the two countries could result in highly competitive projects and innovations. "If the German-Indian partners come together and develop their ideas, the projects and the results of these projects are going to be unbeatable," he said.

He also highlighted green hydrogen as another major area of potential cooperation, particularly given Germany's growing demand for clean energy and India's competitive production capabilities.

"Half of our energy generation comes from renewable energy. We want to enhance the renewable energy sector when it comes to green hydrogen and India is a very strong partner in the pipeline," he said.

He added that Germany's demand for green hydrogen remains substantial and India could play an important role as a supplier due to its competitive production capabilities.

"India produces the green hydrogen at a very competitive level, and that is what the Germans are looking at," he said. (ANI)

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