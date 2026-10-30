India Gets Its Own Social Media Platform: AboutUs, Where You Can Connect with People, Businesses, Media and Public Institutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Built in India to serve users across the country and around the world, AboutUs combines social sharing, dedicated account features and opportunities for eligible users to earn.

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India has its own social media platform in AboutUs, an Indian-developed network bringing individuals, creators, businesses, media organisations and public institutions into a shared digital space.

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Positioned as “India ka Social Media,” the platform combines everyday posts, photographs and videos with features for employment, products and services, news publishing, public communication and communities. According to the company, its approach recognises that different users need different tools to participate online.

The platform is built to serve India while welcoming users from around the world. Its focus extends from personal connections and entertainment to professional opportunities and conversations about public issues.

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Different Accounts for Different Needs

AboutUs offers dedicated account categories for government and political users, businesses, media organisations, public figures and creators, alongside general users.

Government and political accounts can present manifestos and publish updates, providing a place for citizens to view stated priorities and follow related discussions.

Businesses can showcase products and services and publish job opportunities. These features allow a business to present its offerings while connecting with customers and potential employees.

Media organisations and journalists have facilities for publishing news and articles. Creators and public figures can share their work and build communities, while individuals can post personal experiences, photographs, videos and opinions.

The company said these account-specific functions are intended to give users a clearer understanding of whom they are interacting with and what information an account provides.

A Space for Everyday Sharing and Public Communication

A family holiday, a new product, a local event and a public concern can all find a place on AboutUs.

Alongside content sharing and conversations, the platform supports jobs, events and polls. Users can follow accounts and discover updates relevant to their interests.

Its pinboard provides a dedicated space for displaying posts such as announcements, business updates and public concerns, offering an additional way for information to be discovered beyond the regular feed.

Users can also raise complaints and bring issues to the attention of relevant accounts. The platform supports communication and follow-up, while action and resolution remain the responsibility of the organisation or authority concerned.

Earning Opportunities for Eligible Users

AboutUs also outlines monetization opportunities through paid community memberships, profile advertising and performance-based advertising revenue sharing.

Eligible community creators can charge membership fees, enabling them to develop paid communities around their content, knowledge or shared interests.

Eligible users can earn through advertisements displayed on their profiles and qualifying performance-based advertising revenue sharing. These options are intended to provide different routes for users seeking to monetise their participation.

Eligibility requirements and applicable platform terms govern participation. Earnings depend on factors including memberships, advertising activity and qualifying performance; income is not guaranteed.

An Indian Platform with a Global Purpose

AboutUs is operated by Parsona System Global Private Limited and led by Founder and CEO Manish Gupta.

According to the company, the platform’s purpose is to bring personal expression, professional participation and public communication together while giving each account category relevant functions.

Its Indian identity forms the foundation of its positioning, while its intended audience extends beyond national boundaries. The company is seeking participation from individuals, businesses, creators, media organisations and institutions in India and internationally.

AboutUs is available through its website and mobile applications on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

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