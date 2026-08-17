India Habitat Centre Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting and Cultural Performances

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New Delhi [India], August 17: India Habitat Centre (IHC) celebrated the 80th Independence Day with a morning of patriotism, culture and community, bringing together staff, their families and students of the Habitat Learning Centre.

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Veteran journalist and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India TV, Shri Rajat Sharma, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Shri Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman & Managing Director, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO), and Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean, Central University of Kashmir, were the Guests of Honour. Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, welcomed the dignitaries.

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The celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh. Speaking on the occasion, he reflected on IHC's continuing evolution and its growing emphasis on technology and digital communication. He also spoke warmly of Shri Rajat Sharma, recalling anecdotes from their long association and his experiences with the veteran journalist.

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"At India Habitat Centre, we are constantly looking at how technology can make our services more accessible, efficient and responsive. Over the past year, we have accelerated our digitalisation initiatives, from moving away from printed programme calendars to digital communication, introducing QR-based services and several other technology-enabled initiatives. The launch of our official WhatsApp Business account is part of this larger journey and will allow us to connect with our members more directly and keep them informed about programmes, dining promotions, announcements and important developments at IHC," said Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Rajat Sharma congratulated India Habitat Centre on its achievements and its continuing contribution as a vibrant platform for culture, dialogue, learning and community engagement. Reflecting on India's journey and the message emerging from the Independence Day address from the Red Fort, he spoke about the need for India to look beyond being perceived merely as a market and instead strengthen its ability to engage with the world as a market for Indian enterprise and capability.

He said, "Till now, the world considers us a market. Now we have to understand the world as a market and take control of it. But this will happen only when there is a coordinated effort across manufacturing, reforms, green energy, defence, soft power, education, sports and tourism, and everyone is connected."

Following the addresses, Shri Rajat Sharma and Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh formally launched India Habitat Centre's official WhatsApp Business account, marking another milestone in IHC's digitalisation journey. The new communication service will provide members with timely updates on upcoming programmes, dining promotions, member announcements and other important news and happenings at India Habitat Centre.

The morning also featured a vibrant cultural extravaganza showcasing the talent of IHC staff, their family members and students of the Habitat Learning Centre. The programme included Odissi and Bharatanatyam performances, poetry recitation, cultural presentations by Habitat employees and a musical act by HLC children titled "Road to Freedom."

Another highlight was the felicitation of winners and participants of the Essay Writing and Poster Making Competitions, along with recognition of outstanding HLC alumni under the "Habitat - Home Away from Home" initiative. Prizes and appreciation letters were presented as part of the celebrations, acknowledging creativity, participation, and achievement across the IHC community.

The celebrations concluded with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, bringing to a close a morning that celebrated India's journey of freedom and the spirit of participation, creativity, and togetherness.

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