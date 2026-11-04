India Habitat Centre Honoured with GRIHA Appreciation Award for its Commitment to Sustainable Development

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: India Habitat Centre (IHC) has been conferred the GRIHA Appreciation Award in recognition of its valuable contribution and commitment towards promoting sustainable development and green buildings.

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The award was presented to Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, by Shri Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India, and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and President, GRIHA Council, at the 18th GRIHA Summit held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Mr. Sandeep Kapoor, Secretary, IHC, and Mr. Amarnath, Assistant Director, IHC, were also present on the occasion.

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The recognition holds particular significance for India Habitat Centre, which was awarded a GRIHA 4-Star rating in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable development and environmentally responsible practices. As a prominent institutional and public space in the capital, the Centre has consistently provided a platform for discussions, initiatives and collaborations addressing environmental concerns and sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said, "We are honoured to receive this recognition from GRIHA. Sustainability is a responsibility we all share, and institutions such as India Habitat Centre have an important role to play in encouraging greater environmental awareness and responsible practices. This award is both an acknowledgement of our efforts and a reminder that much more needs to be done. We remain committed to contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."

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The award also underscores the importance of institutions taking an active role in India's transition towards a more sustainable built environment. For IHC, it is an encouragement to further strengthen its engagement with environmental issues and contribute to initiatives that support long-term sustainability.

The 18th GRIHA Summit, being held on 3-4 November 2026 at India Habitat Centre, is centred around the theme "Pathways for a Low-Carbon Future: Buildings to Infrastructure." The Summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, architects, researchers and sustainability experts to deliberate on practical approaches towards creating a resource-efficient, resilient and low-carbon built environment. The discussions focus on moving beyond individual buildings to address the larger infrastructure systems that shape sustainable cities and communities.

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