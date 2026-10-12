India Habitat Centre Hosts Panel Discussion on Police Reforms and the Way Forward

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: On October 8, 2026, India Habitat Centre, through its Habitat Library & Research Centre, organised the fifth discussion under the IHC Connect series, hosting a high-level panel discussion focusing on the critical and timely theme of ‘Police Reforms – The Road Ahead’ at India Habitat Centre. The event brought together legal luminaries, veteran administrators, media experts, and academic leaders to map out a transformative blueprint for India’s law enforcement landscape and deliberate on the need for police reforms and the way forward for strengthening policing in India.

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Shri Prakash Singh, Former Director General, BSF and DGP, Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the pressing necessity of insulating police personnel from political interference. He reiterated that full implementation of directives regarding operational autonomy is essential to building an objective and public-friendly police system.

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Dr. Kiran Bedi, Former IPS Officer and Lt. Governor, Puducherry, highlighted the human element of policing, advocating for institutionalized transparency, structural upgrades, and rigorous training. She underscored the vital role that community partnerships and modern tools play in addressing systemic trust deficits.

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Dr. A. Surya Prakash, former Chairman, Prasar Bharati, focused on the changing dynamics of the information era and how modern police systems must adapt to handle contemporary challenges like cybercrime, social media management, and the rapid deployment of data analytics.

Justice Poonam A. Bamba, Chief Guest & Former Judge, Delhi High Court, addressed the absolute necessity of aligning legislative frameworks with fundamental human rights. She stressed that police reform is directly linked to judicial efficiency, stating that systemic transparency is the core pillar of citizen trust.

Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director-India Habitat Centre, provided the concluding remarks for the session. He said the common perception about the police personnel was negative and it can only be improved by actual behavioral and attitudinal changes. He also briefed about the objective of IHC Connect series which continues to provide a forum for meaningful dialogue on important issues of public interest, governance, habitat and society, bringing together experts and distinguished personalities to exchange ideas and perspectives.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session with the audience, highlighting the shared responsibility of civil society, the judiciary, and executive bodies in driving institutional accountability.

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