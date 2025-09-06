India Habitat Centre Marks Teachers’ Day with Inauguration of Human Resource Development Centre

September 6, 2025:-On the occasion of Teachers Day (5th Sept), India Habitat Centre established Human Resource Development Centre, under the umbrella of the Habitat Learning Centre, to upskill and upgrade the education of its employees. IHC Director, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, who launched the initiative, also spent time with the teachers in the Habitat Learning Centre, who are all in-house professionals, appreciating and felicitating them, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

“For any institution to grow and remain relevant, it is important for its staff to constantly update and upskill themselves”, said Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, while addressing the first batch of trainees.

The Habitat Learning Centre was set up as an inclusive initiative in 2002, in keeping with IHC’s mandate, and works to empower under-served children with knowledge on ICT (Information & Communication Technology), which in turn would help them to learn in a professional manner, acquire skills, learn to communicate effectively, gain confidence, make choices and chart their paths ahead.

Apart from Basic and Advanced Computer Courses, Skill Development Courses are offered on Content Management System, Hardware & Networking, Teaching Computer Skills, and Visual Documentation.

Courses including those on mobile journalism and social media management are on the anvil.

Functional communication in English, is integrated into the course curriculum.

IHC also offers internships to students who have completed the courses with merit and aptitude, in order to provide them the experience of working in a formal work space, while learning to apply the skills they have acquired.

IHC takes pride in the fact that its alumni students are following their passion and excelling in their chosen field of work.

