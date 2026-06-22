India Habitat Centre, RIS and Indian Yogini Association Mark International Day of Yoga 2026

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New Delhi [India], June 22: India Habitat Centre (IHC), in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and the Indian Yogini Association, celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2026 with a special yoga session centred on this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

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The programme witnessed participation from employees of the India Habitat Centre as well as professionals representing several institutions and organisations housed within the Habitat complex. Conducted by instructors from the Indian Yogini Association, the session highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into everyday life to promote health, well-being and healthy ageing.

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Welcoming the participants, the speakers emphasised that yoga is not merely an annual observance but a lifelong practice that can contribute significantly to healthier and more balanced living.

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Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said: "Yoga is one of India's most meaningful gifts to the world. It teaches us that health and happiness are built through small, consistent efforts every day. As we celebrate International Day of Yoga, I would like to leave everyone with a simple mantra for life -- 'Swasth Raho, Mast Raho, Vyast Raho' -- stay healthy, stay cheerful and stay meaningfully engaged. That, to me, is the foundation of healthy ageing."

Prof. Rakesh Sinha, Ex-Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, said, "Yoga reflects the depth of India's civilisational wisdom and its continuing relevance in the modern world. Its growing acceptance across countries and cultures shows that its message is universal. Yoga helps create harmony within ourselves and with the world around us, making it as relevant today as it has always been."

Dr. Sachin Sharma, Director General, RIS, said: "In a world that is becoming increasingly demanding and stressful, yoga offers a simple yet effective way to improve physical health, mental focus and overall well-being. Its benefits extend beyond individuals and contribute to healthier, more productive and more resilient communities. The theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing' reminds us that investing in wellness is a lifelong commitment."

Dr. R. H. Lata, Founder President, Indian Yogini Association, said, "Yoga supports not only physical fitness but also emotional well-being and mental resilience. At a time when stress and mental health concerns are affecting people across all age groups, regular yoga practice can help bring greater balance, clarity and positivity into our lives. Healthy ageing is not just about living longer, but about living better."

The organisers thanked all participants, yoga instructors and partner organisations for their support in making the programme a success. They also encouraged everyone to carry forward the spirit of the day by making yoga a regular part of their daily lives.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from participants to embrace yoga not just as an exercise, but as a way of life that promotes health, balance and well-being throughout the year.

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