India has contingency plans in place amid 40% rainfall deficit, says Agriculture Commissioner

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): While India is currently facing 40 per cent rainfall deficit, the country has prepared district-level contingency plans to tackle possible rainfall uncertainty, with irrigation capacity and food grain reserves providing a buffer against any potential impact on crop production, said PK Singh, Agriculture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

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Speaking to ANI on the side lines of India Innovative Crop Nutrition Conclave 2026 organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) he noted, "District-level contingency plans have been formulated based on the information received from the IMD..."

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He further noted that "these contingency plans will be implemented wherever and whenever rainfall conditions necessitate them..."

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He highlighted India's irrigation facilities have improved since 2015 El-Nino impact. Talking about India's food inventory, he stressed India's has ample amount of rice and wheat stock. "...conditions are similar to the El Nino of 2015, but our irrigation infrastructure has expanded significantly since then...we have ample reserves," he added.

Singh said that India has adequate stocks of rice and wheat to meet any potential supply challenges. He added that any shortages, if they arise, will be addressed, including through imports if required.

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"Stocks of rice and wheat are very healthy...we will address any shortages that arise, including through imports if necessary..." he said.

He also noted that delayed monsoons or drought-like conditions often lead farmers to shift towards pulses and other short-duration crops that require less water.

Singh said the country is currently witnessing a 40 per cent rainfall deficit, and the situation will be monitored as the monsoon progresses.

He added, "...a positive aspect is that if the monsoon is delayed or drought conditions emerge, farmers often shift to pulse crops."

"Since these are short-duration crops requiring less water...right now, the situation is such that there is a 40% rainfall deficit..." he added further. (ANI)

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