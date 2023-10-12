India has high debt like China, but risks are moderate: IMF

Washington, October 11

India has a high debt like that of China but the risks associated with it are not as great as that of its northern neighbour, a senior official from the IMF has said, advising India in the medium term to have an ambitious fiscal consolidation plan that brings down deficits.

“The current debt in India is also high. It stands at 81.9 per cent of GDP. Compared to China, which is 83 per cent, it is very similar,” Ruud de Mooij, Deputy Director, Fiscal Affairs Department at IMF, said.

“What we also see in India is a deficit that is 8.8% projected for 2023. A large portion of this is because of expenditures on interest. They pay 5.4% of GDP as interest and the primary deficit is 3.4%. So together they add up to 8.8%,” he said. — PTI

