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Home / Business / India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

India has over 52,700 public EV charging stations, including 16,561 fast chargers for cars: Govt

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): India has 52,718 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, including 16,561 public charging stations equipped with fast EV chargers for cars, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

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Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said the government has also taken several steps to reduce range anxiety among private EV users by expanding charging infrastructure across the country.

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According to the reply, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has allocated Rs 912.50 crore under the FAME-II scheme and Rs 2,000 crore under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for setting up EV public charging stations across the country, particularly in cities and along highways.

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The government also said the Ministry of Power has issued the "Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure 2024", which provide standards for a connected and interoperable charging network, including battery swapping and charging stations.

In addition, setting up EV charging stations has been made an unlicensed activity, allowing private entrepreneurs to establish charging infrastructure more easily.

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Responding to a question on why electric cars are not covered under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, the government said electric cars are supported under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components.

Under the PLI Auto scheme, financial incentives ranging from 13 per cent to 18 per cent are provided on determined incremental sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) vehicles, including electric four-wheelers, to eligible original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The government also highlighted measures being taken to promote electric mobility in the country. It said the FAME India Scheme Phase-II, implemented from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024 with a budgetary support of Rs 11,500 crore, has supported the sale of around 16.72 lakh electric vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The scheme has also supported the deployment of 5,197 electric buses as on June 30, 2026, while Rs 912.50 crore was allocated for setting up EV public charging stations across the country.

The government further said the PM E-DRIVE scheme, notified on September 29, 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, aims to support approximately 28.30 lakh electric vehicles, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks, buses and ambulances.

The scheme also includes support for EV public charging stations and upgradation of testing agencies. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for deployment of EV public charging stations across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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