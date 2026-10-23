India has potential to export 20-25 million tonnes of rice annually, says industry expert

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India could export 20-25 million metric tonnes of rice annually, supported by strong domestic supplies and buffer stocks, Prem Garg, President-IERF, said during the second knowledge session at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2026 in New Delhi.

The session, titled “Top 10 Rice Markets to Watch in 2027: Demand Signals and Entry Strategies”, discussed emerging opportunities in international markets, changing import policies, price competitiveness and strategies to strengthen India's rice exports.

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The discussion examined demand trends across Africa, Europe, the Gulf, Asia, and North and South America.

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Garg highlighted India's strong domestic supply position as a key factor supporting its export potential. He also pointed to opportunities in African markets, noting that Nigeria imports rice in large volumes and Madagascar imported rice this year.

The session also discussed challenges facing the global rice trade, including supply disruptions, rising prices and the potential impact of El Niño on production. Competition from Vietnam was identified as another factor influencing India's export strategy.

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West African markets, particularly Nigeria, Benin and Burkina Faso, received attention amid changing import policies and regulatory requirements. Participants emphasised the importance of understanding country-specific trade rules, buyer preferences and market-entry conditions to expand India's presence in international markets.

For Indian exporters, a market-specific approach could help identify promising destinations, improve price competitiveness and build stronger relationships with overseas buyers.

Nitin Gupta highlighted India's position as a competitive supplier in the global rice market. Discussions also focused on strengthening India's presence in the non-basmati rice segment amid competition from other major exporting countries.

India's diverse range of regional rice varieties, including Govindobhog and Sona Masoori, was highlighted as an opportunity to cater to different consumer preferences and expand into specialised market segments.

The session also emphasised the importance of value addition in sustaining long-term export growth. Manisha Gupta highlighted the need for the industry to move beyond price-based competition and explore ways to enhance product value in line with changing consumer and buyer requirements.

The discussions underscored that sustaining India's rice export growth would depend on competitive pricing, effective market-entry strategies, an understanding of import regulations and greater emphasis on value addition.

As global rice markets face changing demand patterns, weather uncertainties and intensifying competition, BIRC 2026 brought together industry stakeholders to examine emerging opportunities and strategies to strengthen India's position in international rice trade. (ANI)

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