India has significant trade opportunities with Switzerland: Commerce Minister

Bern [Switzerland], June 10 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India has significant trade opportunities with Switzerland.

Speaking after a discussion with the business community of Switzerland, Union Minister said, "We had a good discussion with the business community of Switzerland today. Many prominent business leaders of this country appreciate India's development and progress."

The Union Minister said that the business community discussed business opportunities in the country.

"They also discussed how they see significant opportunities in India. After the Free Trade Agreement with Switzerland and EFTA countries, to further enhance relations with Switzerland, we are working to have a Mutual Recognition Agreement to help boost trade between our two countries," Union Minister said.

The India-EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which was recently signed, has opened new doors for enhanced cooperation between India and EFTA member countries, including Switzerland.

Earlier, Goyal held a meeting with Indian business delegates in Switzerland to discuss new opportunities, partnerships, and avenues for trade and investment between India and Switzerland.

The meeting was part of his two-day visit to Switzerland and came during his official tour to Switzerland and Sweden from June 9 to 13, 2025.

Goyal's discussions with the business delegates focused on how to best leverage the agreement to boost economic ties, he said in a social media post X earlier in the day.

The minister began his Switzerland visit with a lunch interaction with CEOs of select Swiss companies and prospective investors who are exploring investment possibilities in India.

The meeting provided a platform for the business leaders to share their plans and learn more about India's investment environment.

In addition to these meetings, Goyal also held a series of sectoral interactions with CEOs of several Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Goyal also co-chaired a Business Roundtable on the Machinery, Electrical & Metal (MEM) Industry with Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in Bern on Tuesday.

These companies are considering making investments in India and strengthening their presence in the Indian market. (ANI)

