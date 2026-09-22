India has strongest growth outlook; 74% economists expect strong or very strong growth: WEF

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): India has the strongest growth outlook among the geographies covered by the World Economic Forum's latest survey, with 74 per cent of chief economists expecting strong or very strong growth over the next 12 months, according to the WEF's September 2026 Chief Economists' Outlook.

“India continues to have the strongest growth outlook among the geographies covered in the survey,” the report said.

Advertisement

Overall, 98 per cent of chief economists surveyed expect moderate or stronger growth in India over the next 12 months. The share expecting strong or very strong growth has risen to 74 per cent from 52 per cent in May, indicating a sharp improvement in sentiment towards the Indian economy.

Advertisement

The survey placed India marginally ahead of South-East Asia, where 73 per cent of respondents expect strong or very strong growth.

The positive growth outlook is also reflected in expectations for household incomes. Around 62 per cent of chief economists expect inflation-adjusted household incomes in India to increase over the next year, including 7 per cent who expect a significant increase.

Advertisement

India and South-East Asia stand out on this measure, with the report noting that in most other regions, majorities expect real household incomes to either remain unchanged or decline.

Labour-market expectations for India also remain broadly stable. About 70 per cent of respondents expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, while 17 per cent anticipate an increase and 13 per cent expect a decline.

The report said inflation expectations for India have moderated since May, with 55 per cent of chief economists expecting moderate inflation and 45 per cent expecting high inflation over the next 12 months.

Most economists also expect policy settings to remain broadly unchanged, with 67 per cent anticipating no change in monetary policy and 72 per cent expecting fiscal policy to remain broadly stable.

However, India's strong growth outlook has not translated into an improvement in its relative attractiveness to multinational companies. India fell from second to fourth place in the survey's ranking of favourable business environments for multinationals, with 40 per cent of respondents including it among their top three destinations, down from 56 per cent in the previous outlook.

Globally, sentiment has also improved. A majority, or 56 per cent, of chief economists expect the world economic outlook to remain unchanged or strengthen over the next 12 months, compared with May when 89 per cent expected conditions to weaken. However, geopolitical conflicts remain the leading source of uncertainty, cited by 97 per cent of respondents.

The WEF survey was conducted between August 4 and 20, 2026, among chief economists from the public and private sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)