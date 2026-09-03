India has USD 1.5 billion wheat export potential as geopolitics diversify markets: ASSOCHAM

India can unlock a wheat export opportunity of more than USD 1.5 billion as record production, comfortable stocks, competitive prices and the gradual reopening of exports give the country a better footing in the international market, says an ASSOCHAM report.

The report said India's record wheat harvest and surplus position have created room to expand exports while meeting domestic food security needs.

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It also said weather disruptions, geopolitical tensions and Black Sea risks are creating uncertainty for traditional suppliers such as Russia, Ukraine, the European Union and others, while importing countries are consequently seeking to diversify their sources.

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"India is entering one of the most promising phases in the global wheat trade in recent years," ASSOCHAM said, pointing to the gradual reopening of exports in 2026 after restrictions were maintained for nearly four years.

The government has also shifted the export policy for specified wheat varieties, wheat flour and related products from "Prohibited" to "Free", covering wheat, durum wheat, atta, maida and semolina/rava, the report said.

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India produced a record 120.7 million tonnes (MMT) of wheat in 2025-26, retaining its position as the world's second-largest wheat producer. Wheat stocks in the central pool stood at 51.3 MMT as of May 28, 2026, against the prescribed buffer norm of 27.58 MMT for July 1.

The report noted that the country has a price advantage.

"India’s wheat MSP for FY 2026-27 is equivalent to about USD 268/tonne, compared with an international price of around USD 303/tonne in May 2026—a gap of roughly USD 35/tonne. India’s proximity to South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East means shorter shipping distances and potentially lower freight costs than supplies from distant exporters," it said.

The report said India's current export volume remains small compared with the surplus its production can support, leaving "considerable scope to increase wheat exports in the coming years".

It said Bangladesh offers the strongest opportunity for Indian wheat, while Egypt, Indonesia, Algeria, Morocco and the Philippines could provide scope for gradual expansion. Bangladesh imported about 6.7 MMT of wheat in 2024-25 and India is already among its key suppliers.

The report said global wheat production is projected to ease to around 819 MMT in 2026-27 from a record 843.8 MMT in 2025-26, partly due to weather-related challenges in major exporting countries.

India’s opportunity will depend on policy stability and infrastructure, particularly consistent export policy, better wheat quality standards, stronger certification systems, modern storage facilities, better logistics, and market diversification," it added.