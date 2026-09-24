India Health Forward 2047 Brings National Healthcare Leaders Together in Hyderabad to Chart a Path Toward Pandemic-Resilient Care

HYDERABAD, India — Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR) brought together over 100 leaders from healthcare, government, technology, academia, philanthropy, and investment at India Health Forward 2047: Creating Systems for Future of Care, held on Saturday, September 12, at Le Meridien, Hyderabad. The summit examined how India can build scalable, equitable, and pandemic-resilient healthcare systems ahead of the nation's centenary in 2047.

A Day of Dialogue and Commitment

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The summit opened with welcome remarks from CPR Co-Founder Krishna Kottapalli, followed by lamp lighting by spiritual teacher and author Sri M, Founder of The Satsang Foundation, who also addressed the gathering. This was followed by the opening keynote address from Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, physician, former IAS officer, and Founder & President of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms and Loksatta Party. The summit closed with a keynote address from Dr. P.V. Ramesh, former National and International Civil Servant and former Principal Health Secretary of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

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Over the course of the afternoon, four panels brought together practitioners, investors, and policymakers to translate dialogue into actionable next steps:

• Panel 1 — Designing Scalable Care Infrastructure for Tier 2 & Tier 3 India

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• Panel 2 — Digital Health Implementation: What Works, What Fails, What Scales

• Panel 3 — Funding the Future of Healthcare: CSR, Public-Private Partnerships & Ecosystem Collaboration

• Panel 4 — Integrating the Ecosystem for Long-Term Clinical Outcomes

A key moment of the evening was a live testimonial shared by a patient treated at Maa Sharda Hospital in Vikarabad, a hospital partner that has benefited from CPR's fundraising efforts. The testimonial underscored the direct impact of CPR's work on patients and their families, reaffirming the organization's mission.

Looking Ahead: Four Regions, Four Hospitals

As the next chapter of this work, CPR is launching a two-year initiative to strengthen critical care infrastructure across four hospitals in four regions — MAA Sharda Hospital in Vikarabad, Telangana; St. Ann's Hospital in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh; Swaasthya Hospital in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh; and Cantonment Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra. Plans include upgrading operating theatres and diagnostic equipment, expanding bed capacity, establishing NICU and PICU units, and forging partnerships with organizations such as Rangaraya Hospital and Bajaj Finserv — supporting a fundraising goal of ₹10 crore over the next two years.

Leadership Perspective

“CPR is a journey of social consciousness, empathy, and compassion — an attempt to address the fundamental human right to healthcare in a society where care for everyone is a must,” said Dr. Satya Garimella, Co-Founder of CPR and cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health Floyd in Louisville, USA. “It stands for hope during the most daunting times in a patient’s life — a hope that should never be denied because of social or financial hierarchy. We started with the hope of touching one life, and today we have been fortunate enough to touch more than 10,000.”

“The future of healthcare cannot be a conversation restricted to one segment. It requires partnership and collaboration across fields — from hospitals to academic institutions, and from government to private insurers to industry,” said Krishna Kottapalli, Co-Founder of CPR and healthcare entrepreneur. “Everyone in this room is a key stakeholder. We are doing our part to move the needle, but it is your ideas and actions that will truly shape the healthcare system in India.”

Gold Sponsors

India Health Forward 2047 was made possible with the support of its Gold Sponsors, Cohere Health and Dr. Arun Kaithi, Psychiatrist, USA, whose partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable, patient-centered healthcare systems in India.

About Compassionate Patient Response (CPR)

Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR) is a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization co-founded by Dr. Satya Garimella and Krishna Kottapalli during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its mission is to strengthen critical care outcomes in India by equipping hospitals with ICUs and building strong clinical and nursing teams, supported through CSR funds and philanthropy. Guided by its core values of diligence, compassion, integrity, and sustainability, CPR identifies hospitals in need and mobilizes resources to donate critical care infrastructure. To date, CPR has raised more than $1.5 million, established 11 ICUs across 4 states, and impacted more than 10,000 lives.

For more information, visit www.cpricucare.org.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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