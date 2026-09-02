India Health Forward 2047: Compassionate Patient Response to Convene National Healthcare Leaders in Hyderabad to Chart a Path Toward Pandemic-Resilient Care

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New Delhi [India], September 2: Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR) will host India Health Forward 2047: Creating Systems for Future of Care on Saturday, September 12, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Le Meridien, Hyderabad, followed by a networking dinner.

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As India approaches the centenary of its independence in 2047, the country's healthcare system stands at an inflection point. While India has made significant strides in expanding access, strengthening public health programs, and accelerating digital transformation, building pandemic-resilient, equitable, and future-ready healthcare systems capable of serving over 1.4 billion people remains an urgent national priority. India Health Forward 2047 has been convened to address that challenge directly, bringing together voices from across the healthcare ecosystem to explore what it will take to build systems that can support India's next generation.

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A Platform for Cross-Sector Dialogue

The summit will open with remarks from CPR Co-Founder Krishna Kottapalli, followed by a keynote address from Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, physician, former IAS officer, and Founder & President of the Foundation for Democratic Reforms and Loksatta Party. Acclaimed film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, will join as Guest of Honor.

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Dr. P.V. Ramesh, Former National and International Civil Servant and Former Principal Health Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh / Telangana, will deliver the Closing Keynote Address, bringing over 40 years of governance and public health leadership to bear on India's path toward 2047.

The event's agenda features four panel discussions designed to translate dialogue into actionable insight:

- Panel 1 -- Designing Scalable Care Infrastructure for Tier 2 & Tier 3 India: practical, capital-efficient care delivery models for markets beyond major metros.

- Panel 2 -- Digital Health Implementation: What Works, What Fails, What Scales: the role of digital tools and AI in reducing administrative burden, driving clinical outcomes, and building interoperable data standards.

- Panel 3 -- Funding the Future of Healthcare: CSR, public-private partnerships, and the shift from fragmented initiatives to sustained, outcomes-driven programs.

- Panel 4 -- Integrating the Ecosystem for Long-Term Clinical Outcomes: policy, community health, and collaboration between industry and academia to remove structural bottlenecks.

The program also includes a patient testimonial and a fundraising appeal from CPR Co-Founder Dr. Satya Garimella, underscoring the human impact behind the policy conversation.

Leadership Perspective

"As a practicing cardiologist in the United States, I've seen what well-resourced critical care can achieve -- and during the pandemic, I saw firsthand how quickly that gap becomes a matter of life and death in under-resourced hospitals across India," said Dr. Satya Garimella, Co-Founder of CPR and cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health Floyd in Louisville, USA. "India Health Forward 2047 is about moving beyond emergency response to build the systems, infrastructure, and partnerships that ensure no patient is denied critical care because of where they live."

"CPR was born out of urgency, but our long-term work has always been about durability -- moving healthcare investment from one-off interventions to sustained, scalable programs," said Krishna Kottapalli, Co-Founder of CPR and healthcare entrepreneur. "This summit brings together the builders, funders, and policymakers who can make that shift real, and we're proud to create the platform for that conversation."

Gold Sponsors

India Health Forward 2047 is made possible with the support of its Gold Sponsors, Cohere Health and Dr. Arun Kaithi, Psychiatrist, USA, whose partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable, patient-centered healthcare systems in India.

Who Should Attend

The summit is designed for CSR and ESG leaders, healthcare providers and hospital leaders, government and public health officials, health technology and digital health innovators, investors and venture capital firms, pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations, medical device companies, academic and research institutions, healthcare consultants and policy experts, and industry associations and ecosystem partners.

About Compassionate Patient Response (CPR)

Compassionate Patient Response, Inc. (CPR) is a 501(c)(3) public charitable organization co-founded by Dr. Satya Garimella and Krishna Kottapalli during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its mission is to strengthen critical care outcomes in India by equipping hospitals with ICUs and building strong clinical and nursing teams, supported through CSR funds and philanthropy. Guided by its core values of diligence, compassion, integrity, and sustainability, CPR identifies hospitals in need and mobilizes resources to donate critical care infrastructure. To date, CPR has raised more than $1.5 million, established 11 ICUs across 4 states, and impacted more than 10,000 lives.

For more information, visit www.cpricucare.org.

Registration

Seats for India Health Forward 2047 are limited. The last day to register is September 10. To register, visit: https://www.townscript.com/e/india-health-forward-2047-303031

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