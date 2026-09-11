India highlights tax reforms and ease of doing business at Tokyo seminar

Tokyo [Japan], September 11 (ANI): India highlighted its wide-ranging reforms to improve ease of doing business, tax administration, regulatory transparency and investment certainty at an India-Japan tax seminar held at the Embassy of India in Tokyo.

The event, organised by the Income Tax Overseas Unit, Tokyo, focused on “India–Japan: Tax Certainty through Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) and Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP).”

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The seminar brought together senior officers from the Government of India and tax experts from Deloitte to discuss successful experiences and the strong performance of the India–Japan APA corridor.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Nagma M. Mallick highlighted India's reforms aimed at improving the business climate.

“Income Tax Overseas Unit, Tokyo, organised a seminar on “India–Japan: Tax Certainty through Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) and Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP)” at the Embassy of India, Tokyo. The seminar brought together senior officers from the Government of India and tax experts from Deloitte to discuss successful experiences and the strong performance of the India–Japan APA corridor. Addressing the gathering, H.E. Ambassador Ms. Nagma M. Mallick highlighted India’s wide-ranging reforms to improve ease of doing business, tax administration, regulatory transparency and investment certainty. From CBDT, Sh. Bhaskar Goswami, JS FT&TR also presented his remarks and responded to the questions of the participants,” Income Tax India said on X.

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The seminar comes after Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal’s official visit to Japan. Earlier in August, Minister Goyal shared reflections on his "highly productive" four-day official visit to Japan, highlighting the expanding economic partnership between India and Japan and the focus on emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy and robotics.

In a post on X, Goyal, who visited Japan from August 24 to August 27, shared a link to his Substack, saying, "Four Days, Three Cities, and a Partnership Coming of Age. (India-Japan) I have shared on Substack some reflections on my highly productive visit to Japan and the road ahead for the India-Japan partnership."

In his Substack post, Goyal said the nature of the longstanding India-Japan friendship was changing, with the economic relationship moving beyond the traditional model of Japanese capital and technology and India's market and talent pool.

"India and Japan have been friends for a very long time. What is changing is the nature of that friendship," Goyal wrote. (ANI)

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