India holds 8 pc share in global gems, jewellery exports; scope for further expansion: NITI Aayog Program Director

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India holds an 8 per cent share of global gems and jewellery exports, excluding raw gold, but has significant room to expand its presence beyond diamonds and jewellery through greater value addition, improved design and branding, and diversification into new markets, said NITI Aayog Program Director Pravakar Sahoo.

Addressing an inaugural session of the Gems & Jewellery Conference 2026 – India’s Jewellery Moment: From Craft to Commerce, Innovation to Impact, he said, India has built significant strength in diamonds and jewellery, however, “there is considerable scope to expand into other product categories and strengthen its share in global markets through value creation, better design, branding and market diversification.”

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“India’s gems and jewellery sector must move towards greater value addition, design, diversification and stronger global market positioning to unlock its next phase of growth,” he said, as per a release.

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He noted that the gems and jewellery sector is a major source of employment and exports, contributing to economic growth and foreign exchange earnings. To expand its global presence, India needs to improve productivity and competitiveness while preserving its traditional craftsmanship.

He also stressed the need to reduce industry fragmentation, improve infrastructure and access to finance, strengthen transparency and diversify export and import markets amid changing global trade conditions.

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As per Sahoo, “Countries without significant natural endowments have successfully built globally competitive jewellery ecosystems through infrastructure, processing and market development.”

On the other hand, G R Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, Chairman, CII Gems & Jewellery Taskforce and Managing Director, GRT Group, called for collective support from industry, government and consumers to take Indian jewellery to the next level globally.

Sandeep Kohli, Co-Chairman, CII Gems & Jewellery Taskforce and CEO, Novel Jewels (Aditya Birla Group Jewellery Division), said “India’s next phase of growth must focus on moving from scale to value, manufacturing to design, and OEM capabilities towards ODM and global brands.”

Emma Wade-Smith OBE, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Industry Relations at De Beers Group, stressed that “trust starts with transparency”, calling for clear and consistent information on natural and laboratory-grown diamonds. She said stronger standards, technology and traceability could boost consumer confidence and India’s position in the global diamond industry, the release added. (ANI)

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