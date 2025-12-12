India home to over two lakh startups, spirit of innovation to continue driving growth in new year: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): With the year coming to an end in over a fortnight, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday highlighted the progress made in India's startup journey, stating that India is now home to over two lakh government-recognised startups, with over 44,000 entities recognised this year alone, the highest in a year since the inception of the initiative to build a strong ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Goyal said in a post on X that spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship will continue to drive growth, opportunities and prosperity for all.

"An incredible milestone to wrap up 2025! India is now home to over two lakh government-recognised startups, with over 44,000 entities recognised this year alone, the highest in a year since the inception of the @StartupIndia initiative," he said.

"What makes this success sweeter is that nearly 48% of these startups have at least one woman director/partner. These startups have also helped generate over 21 lakh direct jobs. PM @NarendraModi ji's clarion call for an #Aatmanirbhar #ViksitBharat has garnered strong support from our budding entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors," he added.

The Minister highlighted growing investment in startups.

"The feat has been accomplished with: Rs 25,320+ Cr capital invested in over 1,350 startups by Alternative Investment Funds under the Fund of Funds for Startups Scheme. Rs 775+ Cr granted under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups. Over Rs 585 Cr approved to 3,200+ startups applications by incubators under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme," he said.

Goyal said more than 16,400 new patent applications have been filed by startups.

"Over 34,800 recognised startups being onboarded on @GeM_India, giving them a level playing field to compete and succeed. As we prepare to enter a new year, this spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship will continue to drive growth, opportunities and prosperity for all," he said.

Under the Startup India initiative, the Government is implementing three flagship Schemes, namely, Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS), Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS) and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) to support startups across categories and sectors at various stages of their business cycle.

FFS has been established to catalyze venture capital investments and is operationalized by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which provides capital to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) which in turn invest in startups.

Supported AIFs have invested around Rs. 2,838.9 crore in 154 women-led startups in calendar years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, as on 31st October 2025.

SISFS provides financial assistance to seed stage startups through incubators. SISFS is being implemented from April 1, 2021. As on October 31, 2025, supported incubators under the Scheme have approved funds of around Rs 284.79 crore to 1,635 women-led startups.

CGSS is implemented for enabling collateral free loans to startups through eligible financial institutions [Member Institutes (MIs)]. CGSS is operationalized by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) Limited and has been operationalized from April 1, 2023. As on October 31, 2025, 24 loans amounting to around Rs 33.17 crore have been guaranteed to women-led startup borrowers under CGSS. (ANI)

